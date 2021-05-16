Brexit: Switzerland “could learn from Boris Johnson” as UK exit arouses “envy” | UK | New





Switzerland and the EU are still at a standstill on a framework agreement designed to form a closer partnership and remove existing barriers to things like trade. Many in Switzerland support the plan, but others are more skeptical of the closer ties to Brussels. Negotiations for the partnership started in 2014, but have yet to reach a formal conclusion.

This process was marred by fallout in the stock markets after the EU chose not to recognize Switzerland’s equivalence in 2019, which prevented investment firms in the bloc from trading on the Swiss stock exchange. As it stands, Switzerland and the EU continue to cooperate through a patchwork of treaties. Former Swiss President Micheline Calmy-Rey recently weighed in on the dispute as the Bernese government did not know how to approach Brussels. He said: “The Brexit deal shows that politicians need to know what they want. Switzerland does not know. In this regard, we could learn something from Boris Johnson. Swiss President Guy Parmelin said last month: “I’m not going to do a Boris Johnson in Brussels.” Speaking about the Swiss situation, Mr Parmelin said it could not be compared to Brexit.

He added that Switzerland “does not want to leave an agreement, but to find a solution to develop it further”. Autonomiesuisse, a committee of entrepreneurs in Switzerland, wrote in a statement that the Brexit deal shows the country can take on the EU in the next round of negotiations. They said: “On the whole, the sovereignty policy issues in the Brexit negotiations have been largely settled in the way that Autonomiesuisse seeks for the Switzerland-EU framework agreement. “The Brexit deal shows that there is potential for negotiations with Brussels.” Swissinfo reported in December that the deal had sparked “Brexit envy” in the country. Tensions between the EU and Switzerland date back to 1992, when Bern began applying for EU membership. READ MORE: Brexit: Boris Johnson could forge a ‘Britzerland’ alliance to take on the EU

Months after the process began, Switzerland held a referendum on whether or not to join the European Economic Area (EEA), where the country narrowly decided to reject the idea. The result surprised many in Europe, as 50.3% voted against membership in the EEA, leaving a dent in hopes for EU expansion. Not only did the Swiss public reject the EEA, but it also meant the suspension of the country’s application for EU membership. After years of tense negotiations between Brussels and Bern over their future relationship, Switzerland held another referendum in 2001. Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal for immediate membership talks. In 2016, barely a week before the UK voted to leave the EU, Switzerland confirmed it was withdrawing its application to join the bloc. DON’T MISS

After the decision to cancel his application for EU membership in 2016, Swiss politician Filippo Lombardi of the Christian Democratic People’s Party said he was “not very smart to discuss it again” and said described it as “a little ridiculous”. Thomas Minder, State Councilor of Schaffhausen and active promoter of the concept of “Swissness”, said at the time that he was anxious to “bring the matter to a close quickly and painlessly” because only “a few crazy people” might want to. be joining the EU now. However, there is still an appetite for cooperation with the EU, as shown last September. The Swiss voted convincingly to reject an attempt to tear up the country’s agreement with the EU on the free movement of people. About 62% of voters decided to keep the free movement agreement.







