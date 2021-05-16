Thanks Trump for ‘Warp Speed’





We will say it: Thank you Donald Trump!

Thank you for “Operation Warp Speed” that the Department of Defense launched on May 15, 2020 to “accelerate the testing, supply, development and distribution of safe and effective vaccines” to crush the coronavirus.

Look for him. The Department of Defense has it all on their website – defense.gov.

Look out for all the reviews, early challenges, and U.S. Army General Gustave Perna, who even apologized for a small delivery issue at the start of the vaccine rollout. He will go down in history with “Nuts” – when another army general refused to surrender to the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. This general’s name was Anthony McAuliffe.

Warp Speed ​​is a total success. No ambiguity. No doubt. Of course, anti-vaxxers are reluctant to take the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson photos, but maybe time will ease their concerns.

Nearly 120 million Americans have been fully immunized. That’s over 36% of the population. Massachusetts is also a leader in this category, ranked fourth in the United States with 45% vaccinated. Maine, Connecticut and Vermont are at the top of the list.

In February, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren posted a tweet calling Operation Warp Speed ​​a “troubled mess of conflict and mismanagement.” We’d say Bay State-based Moderna did an amazing job. Pfizer and J&J likewise.

This “dark mess” has forced the CDC to lift the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. This “cloudy disorder” is leading to research into other diseases that could help us live longer in mRNA technology. This “cloudy disorder” allows worried parents to vaccinate their teenagers and 12-year-olds. Warren and others just don’t want to admit that without former President Trump’s bold bet, we would all still be safe inside.

President Biden must thank Trump and his Defense Department, Moderna, Pfizer, J&J and others for heeding the call. Instead, he lets Warren and AOC continue to deviate and criticize.

We won’t.

Thank you Donald Trump for Operation Warp Speed.

“Isn’t it amazing that because of the vaccines my administration and I have been developing years ahead of schedule – despite everyone, including (Dr Anthony) Fauci, said that that would never happen – that we don’t need masks anymore, and yet our names aren’t even mentioned in what everyone calls the modern vaccine miracle? Trump wrote on Friday.

“Without the vaccines, this world would have experienced another Spanish flu of 1917, where up to 100 million people died,” he added.

“Because of the vaccines that we have pushed and developed in record time, nothing like this will even come close to happening. Just a mention please! The Biden administration had nothing to do with it. All they did was continue our distribution plan, which had been working well from the start! He finished with.

We’ll be keeping an eye out through the weekend, just in case all hell freezes over and Biden or Warren or Vice President Kamala Harris stop playing politics for a brief moment and give Trump his due. Biden usually lets his guard down and speaks the truth while playing golf, so we’ll follow his golf game.

Whatever your political leanings, Trump had the courage to give it a shot. Now Biden and his team of critics must help vaccinate the rest of the world and finish the job his predecessor started.

