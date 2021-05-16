Republican Covid Lies Follow Foreign Strongman Leads And Are Deadly For It | Robert reich





A hospital in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, is indicted under the country’s national security law for sounding the alarm over a lack of oxygen which resulted in the death of Covid. The owner and manager of the hospital said police accused him of false alarmism, after publicly declaring four patients died in a single day when oxygen was lacking.

Since Covid-19 exploded in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be trying to control the news more than the outbreak. India recorded nearly 363,000 cases and 4,120 deaths on Wednesday, or about 30% of the world’s deaths that day. But experts say India vastly underestimates the true figure. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown Universitys School of Public Health, estimates that at least 25,000 Indians die from Covid every day.

The horror was compounded by the lack of oxygen and hospital beds. Yet Modi and his government don’t want the public to know the real story.

A big lesson from the Covid crisis: lying makes things worse.

Vladimir Putin actively denies the truth about Covid in Russia. Demographer Alexei Raksha, who worked at Russia’s official statistical agency Rosstat but says he was forced to leave last summer for telling the truth about Covid, says daily data has been smoothed out, rounded, lowered to look better. Like many experts, he uses the excess mortality the number of deaths during the pandemic compared to the typical number of deaths as the best indicator.

Trump wants credit for vaccine development. Then he is also blamed for so few of his constituents took him Frank Luntz

If Russia stops at 500,000 more deaths, that will be a good scenario, he calculates.

Russia was the first to walk out the door with a vaccine, but has fallen woefully behind on vaccinations. Recent polls place the proportion of Russians who do not want to be vaccinated between 60% and 70%. This is because Putin and other officials have focused less on vaccinating the public than on claiming to be successful in containing Covid.

The United States suffers from a similar problem inherited from another strongman, Donald Trump. Although more than half of American adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, more than 40% of Republicans have always told pollsters they will not get the vaccine. Their recalcitrance threatens efforts to gain herd immunity and prevent the spread of the virus.

Like Modi and Putin, Trump has downplayed the severity of the pandemic and spread misinformation about it. Trump officials have ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to downplay its severity. He refused to be vaccinated publicly and was conspicuously absent from a vaccination public service announcement that featured all of the other living former presidents.

Trump’s allies in the media have waged a vaccine scare campaign. In December, Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted a Daily Mail article on Facebook claiming to show evidence that Chinese Communist Party worshipers were working at pharmaceutical companies that developed the coronavirus vaccine.

As late as mid-April, Fox News host Tucker Carlson felt that if the vaccine was truly effective, there would be no reason for people who received it to wear masks. or avoid physical contact.

So maybe it doesn’t work, he says, and they just don’t tell you that.

Why then should anyone be surprised at the reluctance of Trump’s Republicans to get vaccinated? A recent New York Times analysis showed vaccination rates were lower in counties where a majority voted for Trump in 2020. States that voted more strongly for Trump are also states with lower percentages of the vote. population were vaccinated.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz says Trump is responsible for the reluctance of GOP voters to get vaccinated.

He wants to get credit for developing the vaccine, Luntz said. Then he is also blamed for so few of his constituents accepted him.

The Republican Trumps Party is resembling other authoritarian regimes around the world in other ways, as well as purging truth-tellers and trucking in lies, disinformation and propaganda harmful to the public .

This week, the GOP stripped Liz Cheney of her leadership position for telling the truth about the 2020 election. During the Congressional hearing in recent weeks on the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, a Republican, Andrew Clyde, even denied that this had happened.

There was no insurgency, he said. Calling it an insurgency is a bold lie, you would actually think it was a normal sightseeing visit.

Biden says he plans to call a summit of democratic governments to contain the rise of authoritarianism around the world. I hope he talks about his rise in the United States as well and the heavy toll he has already taken on Americans.

