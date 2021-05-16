Politics
Covid: Delhi police arrest 15 people over vaccine issue
They were chosen for putting up posters asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions about the failed jab drive.
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 05.16.21 3:29 AM
Delhi police have arrested 15 people accused of putting up posters asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions about the failed vaccination campaign, officials said on Saturday.
The posters read: “Modiji humare bachchon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (Modi, why did you send vaccines for our children to foreign countries)? “
They had been installed in several areas of the city, officials said. Police received information about them on Thursday, after which senior district officers were alerted.
Based on other complaints, as many as 17 FIRs have been registered in various districts under section 188 (disobeying an order duly promulgated by an official) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Act. on preventing trespassing, officials said.
These articles carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison and / or a fine of up to Rs 50,000.
A senior police officer said: “More FIRs are likely to be registered if further complaints are received. An investigation is underway to determine in whose name these posters were plastered across the city and, accordingly, further action will be taken. “
Delhi Police, under the Union Home Ministry, said three FIRs had been registered in northeast Delhi and two people were arrested from there. Three FIRs were registered in West Delhi and three more in the outskirts of Delhi, they added.
Two FIRs were registered in central Delhi and four people were arrested. Two FIRs were registered in Rohini and two people were arrested, while one FIR was registered in East Delhi and four people were arrested. An FIR was registered in Dwarka with two arrests. An FIR was registered in North Delhi and one person was arrested.
One of the defendants claimed to have received 500 rupees to put up the posters, police said.
Another case has been recorded in Shahdara where police have studied CCTV footage and are attempting to arrest a person seen in the video sticking up posters, police said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]