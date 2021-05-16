Covid: Delhi police arrest 15 people over vaccine issue

They were chosen for putting up posters asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions about the failed jab drive.

Delhi police have arrested 15 people accused of putting up posters asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions about the failed vaccination campaign, officials said on Saturday.

The posters read: “Modiji humare bachchon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (Modi, why did you send vaccines for our children to foreign countries)? “

They had been installed in several areas of the city, officials said. Police received information about them on Thursday, after which senior district officers were alerted.

Based on other complaints, as many as 17 FIRs have been registered in various districts under section 188 (disobeying an order duly promulgated by an official) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Act. on preventing trespassing, officials said.

These articles carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison and / or a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

A senior police officer said: “More FIRs are likely to be registered if further complaints are received. An investigation is underway to determine in whose name these posters were plastered across the city and, accordingly, further action will be taken. “

Delhi Police, under the Union Home Ministry, said three FIRs had been registered in northeast Delhi and two people were arrested from there. Three FIRs were registered in West Delhi and three more in the outskirts of Delhi, they added.

Two FIRs were registered in central Delhi and four people were arrested. Two FIRs were registered in Rohini and two people were arrested, while one FIR was registered in East Delhi and four people were arrested. An FIR was registered in Dwarka with two arrests. An FIR was registered in North Delhi and one person was arrested.

One of the defendants claimed to have received 500 rupees to put up the posters, police said.

Another case has been recorded in Shahdara where police have studied CCTV footage and are attempting to arrest a person seen in the video sticking up posters, police said.