America sees people and businesses flee | News, Sports, Jobs





THE EDITOR: President Biden probably did not stand up to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as he claimed in his cleverly emollient speech to Congress. There is far too much money to be made by the American elites by reducing the capitalization of America to increase the capitalization of the still nominally communist People’s Republic of China for an American president to risk alienating this world power. . A research metallurgist at a former American industrial manufacturer told me bluntly that his company, which once employed tens of thousands of people in the United States, has relocated most of the manufacturing activities elsewhere, leaving only the headquarters and research facilities, which hire in international labor markets. In addition, the United States is grappling with strange ideas, such as group health insurance, a one-way ticket to outsourcing that destroys jobs and capital. President Biden will not touch it for fear of offending the specialized elites that dictate the agenda. Fight, flee, collaborate or surrender? If you’re reading this, you’re probably a cabin monkey, whiteboard warrior, or factory drone. No problem. There is no shame in the duck and the blanket. Fight? Participate if you have to wear outfits to do good / do something, but keep expectations low. Then lower them again. The worst are deeply dishonest and stupid. How do you tell well-meaning and important people that they are full of beans? You will be a controlled opposition, filled with canned opinions. The healthcare landscape is littered with petrified web organizations and PO boxes claiming to ‘take action’ and ‘fight’ and so on. Most want to get from point A to point B without really knowing the coordinates of either, and they seem happy to pamper themselves in their own rhetoric of signaling virtue. Large organizations with long pedigrees and a narrow focus, such as AARP, NRA, NAACP, ACLU, etc., can actually do good in painfully arthritic and incremental ways, and you get a magazine or a newsletter to get started. Keep your expectations very low. Flight? CIA agent Valerie Plame and her truth-revealing diplomat husband the late Joe Wilson have considered leaving the States for New Zealand. Two pitchers for Team America throw in the towel? Phew! They stayed. Daniel Boone ran away. Just like Davy Crockett. He died fighting to found another country and, like Boone, miraculously found himself in American heroism. There are countless Americans who have managed to move out of the country of the padded shirt and empty suit for stitches elsewhere. The English-speaking regions of Asia and the Middle East receive particularly good reports. Ditto, northern Mexico, Philippines and Eastern Europe, with caveats against language and corruption. Emigration is a thought for Americans and disgruntled Americans who were never grumbled to begin with. JACK LABUSCH Niles Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos