UK shipbuilding will boost Red Wall coastal towns as Boris tries to ‘level up’ | UK | New





But it would take a £ 1billion green government investment to ensure the UK can finally compete with rivals in other countries, all of which receive hefty state subsidies. Launching a new manifesto, Ben Murray, chief executive of the body which represents Britain’s £ 46 billion maritime sector and supports one million jobs, said: “The government has said it is ambitious to expand national shipbuilding beyond Royal Navy ships with shipbuilding. renaissance, and we expect the strategy to be released next month.

“We believe that the government considers shipbuilding to be one of its main tools to count on the trust and support of the coastal communities of the Red Wall” “Our industry is unique in the way it spreads from UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland to East Anglia, Solent and Cornwall – this is a real way for the government to put in is implementing its leveling program. “Most importantly, no successful shipbuilding foreign nation on land exists without substantial maritime support from the government. We need to level the playing field against other nations. “ Maritime UK’s new manifesto focuses on five key areas: competitiveness, people, innovation, environment and regional growth – but this will largely depend on securing the investments needed to ensure decarbonization and create zero emission ships that will be “immensely exportable”. While Britain will never successfully compete with China and South Korea in building supertankers, success lies in smaller, more specialized vessels, including research and command patrol boats, ferries. fast and up to 1,500 off-shore support boats for the booming wind farm industry. needed by 2050.

Technological advancements, including developments in green transport fuels such as hydrogen, can turn everyone into ‘Teslas of the seas’, says Maritime UK. Focusing on net zero-emission crafts will, according to the industry, not only preserve existing jobs, but also create an additional 74,000 along the supply chain. This will, however, require more coordinated research and development. To ensure this, he calls on the government to co-invest in Maritime Research and Innovation UK (MarRI-UK). Comprised of eight companies, including Babcock and BAE, as well as four universities, MarRI-UK aims to coordinate research and development in the sector and implement transformational flagship projects in areas that include water-powered navigation ‘IA.

“Up to 80 percent of the value of any vessel can be the kit and the systems it contains,” added Ben Murray.

Freeports will also be important, championed by RIshi Sunak while he was Chief Secretary to the Treasury, one of the government’s main national post-Brexit strategies, which is also to be expanded beyond the current seven locations to encompass the whole country , with improved capital allocations, faster planning processes, and research and development tax credits. “There are great opportunities here,” said Ben Murray. “But the government needs to take it up and make sure that the strategy, when released next month, will be more than just a document.”







