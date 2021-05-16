What is the attitude of the Indonesian government towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

President Joko Widodo. (Setkab.go.id)





JAKARTA, AYOCIREBON.COM – The never-ending conflict between Israel and Palestine has captured the world’s attention. So what is the attitude of the Indonesian government?

The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) hopes that the Indonesian government can become the axis of Islamic countries to help resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

To quote Republika.co.idAccording to Muhyiddin Junaidi, vice chairman of the MUI Advisory Board, Indonesia must be able to invite neighboring countries to Palestine. Like Saudi Arabia, Turkey or Pakistan.

A new alliance is urgently needed, because the value is that the other institutions are hopeless. He added that everyone must cooperate and Indonesia must seize this opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the DPP National Mandate Party (PAN) Eddy Soeparno suggested that the government publish a concrete position. For example, sending humanitarian aid or loading goods from Israel or its supporting countries.

Although a number of superpowers support Israel, Al Aqsa’s human tragedy is not about interests or partisanship but is about justice, humanity, and the right of Palestinians to live freely in their own homeland.

For Eddy, all the principles that are central to the creation of NKRI, such as humanity, sovereignty, justice, the removal of colonialism from the face of the earth have been massively and blatantly violated by Israel.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, Hidayat Nur Wahid, recalled that Indonesia has never recognized Israel as a country.

For example, in the past Indonesia has given up on qualifying for the 1958 World Cup after refusing to compete against Israel in order to defend Palestine in the Asian qualifying zone.

This moment was also shown when President Soekarno was still President. At that time, the Indonesian government deliberately did not invite Israel when the Asia-Africa Conference (KAA) was held in Bandung, in 1955. However, Indonesia as host of the KAA invited personalities Palestinian.

Attitude of the Indonesian government

Through the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia strongly condemned Israel’s actions in cutting off Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem and carrying out attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque.

Indonesia urges the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take concrete action against the violations Israel continues to commit.

Indonesia also condemns the spread of tension and violence, especially in the Gaza Strip, which has provoked dozens of innocent civilians, Retno said on Wednesday May 12, 2021.

According to Retno, Indonesia continues to do everything possible on all fronts to help the Palestinian people, including in the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP).

CEIRPP is a committee of the United Nations General Assembly that was formed in 1975 with the mandate to fight for the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to Palestinian independence. Currently, Indonesia is a member of the Bureau and holds the position of Vice-Chairman of the Committee.

Indonesia also continues to urge the UN Security Council to take concrete steps to end all violence and bring justice and protection to Palestine, Retno said.

Not only at the UN, Indonesia also proposed that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) be able to immediately hold a special meeting to discuss it.

For too long, the rights of the Palestinian nation and people have been violated by Israel. Indonesia will continue to stand alongside the Palestinian people and nation in the struggle for their rights, he said.

Jokowi also admitted to communicating directly with a number of leaders from friendly countries.

In recent days, I have spoken with the President of Turkey, Yang Dipertuan Agong of Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Singapore, the President of Afghanistan, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, has t he declared Saturday. , May 15, 2021.

During the talks, besides the condition of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a number of other global issues were also addressed.

We talked about the global developments, including the follow-up to the ASEAN leaders’ meeting, the developments in Afghanistan and the very worrying situation in Palestine, Jokowi said.