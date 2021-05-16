Arizona Republican election official says Trump is ‘off balance’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





The Republican who now heads the Arizona County Elections Department targeted by a GOP audit of 2020 election results criticizes former President Donald Trump and other members of his party for their persistent lies about how elections took place.

Maricopa County Secretary Stephen Richer on Saturday denounced a statement by Trump accusing the county of suppressing an election database and called on other Republicans to end the baseless accusations.

Richer became a recorder in January, after beating the incumbent Democrat.

The former president’s statement came as Republican Senate Speaker Karen Fann demanded that the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Oversight Board come to the Senate to answer questions raised by private auditors who ‘she hired. The Senate took possession of 2.1 million ballots and election materials last month for what was supposed to be a three-week manual recount of the presidential race won by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Instead, listeners moved at a snail’s pace and had to close Thursday after counting around 500,000 ballots. They plan to resume counting in a week, after high school graduation ceremonies scheduled for the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, which they have rented for the recount.

Trump’s statement says, in part, that the entire Maricopa County Arizona database has been DELETED! It’s illegal, and the Arizona State Senate, which runs the forensic audit, takes up arms.

Richer and the board say this statement is simply wrong. In recent days, he and the board have started to aggressively push back on what they see as continuing lies from Republicans who question the loss of Trump.

Enough defamation. Enough of the unsubstantiated allegations, Richer tweeted Thursday. I have come to this office to administer the functions of the office competently, fairly and legally. Not to be accused by your own party of shredding ballots and deleting files for an election I did not lead. Sufficient.

The board, headed by Republican President Jack Sellers, has aggressively used Twitter in recent days to push back, triggering a series of messages prompting the private company to conduct the audit. The council plans to hold a public hearing on Monday to further refute the lies and lay out the facts on the issues.

I know you are all tired of the lies and half-truths six months after the 2020 general election, Sellers said on Friday announcing Monday’s meeting.

Fann sent Sellers a letter on Wednesday asking county officials to respond publicly to questions in the Senate on Tuesday, but she stopped before her threat to issue subpoenas.

Fann reiterated the Senate’s demand for access to administrative passwords for voice counters and Internet routers. County officials said they returned all passwords they had and refused to give up the routers, saying it would compromise sensitive data, including classified law enforcement information held by the sheriff’s office.

Fann offered to allow his contractor to view data from routers at county facilities under the supervision of the sheriff’s office. The Senate has no interest in viewing or taking possession of any information unrelated to the administration of the 2020 general election, she wrote.

The county says passwords sought by the Senate are kept by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., which manufactures the vote counting machines and leases them to the county. The company said in a statement Thursday that it is cooperating with auditors certified by the US Election Assistance Commission, and has done so for two previous audits of 2020 results in Maricopa County, but will not work with Cyber Ninjas.

Fann hired Cyber ​​Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity firm, to oversee an unprecedented partisan scrutiny of the 2020 election in the larger Arizonas County. They are doing a manual recount of the 2.1 million ballots and examining baseless conspiracy theories suggesting there were issues with the election, which have become popular with Trump supporters.

Associated Press reporter Jonathan J. Cooper contributed.

