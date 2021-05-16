Tianwen-1 mission successfully lands on Mars, marks milestone in China’s space race

China became the third nation, after the United States and the extinct Soviet Union, to successfully land on the surface of the so-called red planet, except that it achieved its goal on its first attempt. After the success, the program will focus on launching the explorer Zhurong, whose mission will be to collect information to send to Earth.

In order to carry out the Chinese space program, the country has invested around $ 8 billion. With this, he took an important step in his aspirations to lead the race to explore the universe.

“The Martian exploration mission was a complete success,” said Zhang Kejian, director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), after confirming the successful landing of the spacecraft.

According to China’s Xinhua News Agency, the spacecraft landed on the surface of Mars around 7.18 a.m. in Beijing (11:18 p.m. GMT on Friday, May 14). It had been in orbit since February, after a six-month journey, before entering the planet’s atmosphere.

Each step had only one chance and the actions were closely linked. If there had been a failure, the landing would have failed, CNSA official Geng Yan told Xinhua as quoted by AP.

On hearing the news, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to the mission’s working group congratulating him. This is a milestone in our country’s interplanetary exploration journey, making the leap from Earth-Moon to the planetary system and leaving the Chinese mark on Mars for the first time () Motherland and people will always be remembered of their exceptional exploits! “read the letter according to the AP news agency.

Likewise, members of the international scientific community also expressed their gratitude to the Chinese team. One of them was Thomas Zurbuchen, associate director of NASA, who showed the expectation of the mission through a message posted on the social network Twitter.

“Together with the global scientific community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to the understanding of humanity on the Red Planet.”

Congratulations to the CNSAs # Tianwen1 team for the successful landing of the first Mars exploration rover in China, #Zhurong! Together with the global scientific community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to the understanding of humanity on the Red Planet. pic.twitter.com/KexElIu8OH – Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) May 15, 2021



In addition, in the Chinese Weibo network, the disembarking of the ship has been the subject of a greater trend. People have expressed both enthusiasm and pride.

90 days to investigate part of the planet Mars

After successfully landing on the surface of the planet, the rover (or space exploration vehicle) Zhurong, named after a fire god in Chinese mythology, is expected to remain inside the probe for a few days developing tests before descending a ramp to explore the area of ​​Mars known as Utopia Planitia, where the Nasa Viking 2 mission module landed in 1976 and is believed to be ice beneath its surface.

To carry out its mission, the Chinese rover is equipped with six wheels and solar panels that make it look like a blue butterfly. In addition, this equipment has a size of 1.85 meters in height and a weight of 240 kilograms.





A mock-up of the Tianwen-1 Mars rover is on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing on March 4, 2021. Wang Zhao / AFP

This team should carry out its work for 90 Martian days, or the equivalent of 93 Earth days.

2021, a year of progress in the race to learn more about Mars

For the first time in history, three missions from different countries manage to reach the Red Planet. This situation arises after taking advantage of the window left by the approach between Mars and Earth, a fact that occurs every two years.

In addition to Tianwen-1, in February it successfully launched the American vehicle Perseverance and the Hope Orbiter, developed by the United Arab Emirates and which functions as a scientific satellite to study the Martian atmosphere and meteorology.

For its part, NASA carried out a more ambitious program and launched, in addition to the “Perseverance” rover, the Ingenuity helicopter which gave its first flights in the light Martian atmosphere.

China has executed its space program more cautiously than its counterparts in the United States and the former Soviet Union. In 2011, China and Russia launched a joint mission, but the Asians decided to continue on their own after the initiative failed.

In April, China successfully launched the first module of what will be its future space station, the first of 11 planned missions to build and supply the station it hopes to send to its first crew by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, and according to the AP news agency, the authorities of the Asian giant have expressed their willingness to put people on the moon and build a scientific base there, although there is no timetable for the development of these projects. been published.

With EFE, Reuters and AP