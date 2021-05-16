Union condemns Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa





IDXChannel – The President of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI) Said Iqbal, who also represents the governing board of the United Nations International Labor Organization (ILO), strongly condemned and condemned the military aggression committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, especially Madjid Al Aqsa since the end of last Ramadan. Iqbal expressed this as a form of global trade union solidarity for the Palestinian people. There are two things that must be criticized, namely the Israeli military aggression against the Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip where hundreds of Palestinians, including children, are victims of Israel, which is a terrorist state. “As the ILO, which has its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the ILO of the United Nations, I strongly condemn the representation of the workers’ group that sits on the Governing Body of the United Nations ILO, Strongly condemns and condemns the bombing of Israeli army airstrikes on Palestine, “Iqbal told an online press conference. Zoom Meeting KSPI, Sunday (5/16/2021). In the law of war, Iqbal explained, the murder of defenseless women, children and civilians, and not in time of war, is a war crime as defined in the Geneva Conventions. For this, the ILO strongly condemns what has been done by Israel. In fact, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) or the Confederation of Global Unions, through ITUC General Secretary (Sekejn) Sharan Burrow, strongly condemns the treatment of Israeli soldiers by air raids on Palestine, in particular in the Gaza Strip. And simultaneously, the Hamma fighters also launched a counterattack, launching rockets at Israel, on the basis of self-defense. “Because hundreds of Muslims were slaughtered who practiced worship, worship is a fundamental right in universal human right. Namely, the Basic Law, the General Law of Human Rights, one of which is to practice worship according to one’s beliefs and religions throughout the world, including the right to avoid fear, the right to get protection, ”Iqbal said. Later, his party also strongly condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by the IDF against the Muslim community who worshiped at Al Aqsa Mosque, especially in the month of Ramadan, where the action left hundreds of people. and even women, children and civilians were killed. Iqbal stressed that his party does not want war or violence as the IDF must withdraw from Al Aqsa Mosque and end the aggression against the Palestinian people as a form of Security Council recommendation decision. of the UN (DK). The KSPI union and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), representing the people and government of Indonesia, want the independence of the Palestinian people. “The Indonesian nation, represented by President Jokowi, strongly condemns the Israeli aggression against Palestine, including the violence perpetrated by the police against civilians who pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque,” Iqbal said. (SANDY)







