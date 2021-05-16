Prime Minister Imran Khan approved scandalous Rawalpindi ring road project





ANI | Updated: May 16, 2021 4:52 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): It emerged that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab (Pakistani) had approved the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project which was being labeled a scandal. to launch an investigation into the RRR project and had taken note of the alleged changes in the project’s route, allegedly at the request of certain private interests, The News International reported. The changes mentioned had been approved by the PM and the CM themselves. On February 4, 2021, while referring to a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Ring Road and Margalla Highway, the Prime Minister’s Office issued instructions which interestingly endorsed what is now considered to be the outrageous addition of the ‘Attock Loop’ and ‘Paswal Zigzag’ in the RRR project, The News International reported. According to the directive from the Prime Minister’s Office, “keeping in mind the original route of the road Margalla, part of the ring road falling in the territory of the capital of Islamabad will be required and developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on its own resources, which will be connected to the ring road of Rawalpindi leading to the M1 eventually . CDA will acquire the road right-of-way in Zone 2 for development and beyond the right-of-way the area will be fenced to make access controlled. ”The above part of the PM’s directive speaks in fact of what may be tenant known as “Paswal Zigzag” which connects Margalla road with RRR to Sangjani in zone 2. Connection of Margalla road with RRR is only possible via Sangjani, which is now scandalized because the land has been in the family of senior official Dr Tauqir Shah for centuries and also because the mother of Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari’s special assistant is from the same Shah Family. Zufli Bukhari’s family, however, does not maintain good relations with the Shahs of Sangjani, The News International reported.

The second part of the Khan’s directive of February 4 gives direction to the government of the Punjab and reads: “The eastern part of the M1, falling into the Punjab, will be built and fenced by the government of the Punjab.” The “east part of M1” is what we now oppose and what is called the ‘Attock loop’. According to a well-informed source, “This Khan’s decision undermines the scandal of the ‘Attock loop’ and ‘Paswal zigzag’ story. The Prime Minister himself said ‘connect the Margalla road with the RRR in ICT zone 2’ – which is in a way like approving the alignment adopted by the R3, “The News International reported The draft review committee of the Punjab’s Public-Private Partnerships Policy and Monitoring Council met on February 17, 2021 under the chairmanship of Dr Salman Shah, CM advisor on economic affairs. and the financing of the project. Documents show that the alignment of the RRR, which is now considered a scandal, was there even in 2020. A document from the CDA dated March 25, 2020 shows that the Authority issued an NOC to Rawalpindi The Development Authority to connect the RRR with Margalla Avenue in the Sangjani region.Another document shows the Chief Minister of Punjab chairing a meeting of the PPP Policy and Monitoring Council in September 2020 and deciding to authorize e The GDR must develop a “pro project position sought ”for the RRR project on an accelerated basis, The News International reported. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos