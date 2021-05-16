Boris Johnson’s government engulfed in new cronyism accusations





BORIS Johnson’s government has been engulfed in new accusations of cronyism and corruption following the termination of coronavirus contracts.

One of the Prime Minister’s longest-serving advisers has approved a taxpayer-guaranteed £ 187million loan for a property developer he was being paid by, it has been reported.

The Sunday Times said Lord Udny-Lister authorized the loan from Homes England, the affordable housing agency he chaired, for Delancey in 2019. The report follows accusations against senior UK government ministers Priti Patel and Matt Hancock. Lord Udney-Lister, who left Downing Street earlier this year, was quoted by the newspaper as saying: “I apologize for not having taken sufficient steps to prevent any perception of conflict.” A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government added: ‘We have introduced the £ 3.5bn leased private sector guarantee scheme and made changes to the national planning policy framework. to support new construction of private rented accommodation. “The loan for the program was raised in the bond market, backed by government guarantee rather than taxpayer money, ensuring good value for money. A proper process was followed at all times.” David Lammy, of Labor, wrote on social media: “The squalid, dirty, dual-use @Conservatives have rotted the government within it.” Meanwhile, Hancock personally stepped in to help a disgraced former Tory cabinet minister secure a £ 180million PPE deal, according to another Sunday Times report. The health secretary aided Brooks Newmark, who resigned just months after being appointed civil society minister in 2014 after being exposed as having sent sexually explicit photographs to a male journalist posing as a 20-year-old Conservative party activist. Last May, Newmark joined forces with the owner of a dog food company who had started a business to negotiate PPE deals for international manufacturers. A Freedom of Information request for emails from the National Audit Office shows that later in the month he lobbied the government on behalf of a Hong Kong company. After a series of email exchanges with Hancock and his key associates, the company won a £ 178million contract in June to supply millions of pairs of glasses to the NHS. READ MORE: Priti Patel charged with ‘flagrant’ breach of ministerial code in lobbying for PPE Hancock defended his conduct in an interview with Andrew Marr earlier. He said: “Of course when someone approaches the Secretary of Health in the midst of a pandemic when you are desperately short of PPE, it is perfectly reasonable for the Secretary of Health to then send a email and say ‘can we take a look at this? “I had nothing to do with signing any of these contracts… I wanted this to be reviewed and by the way 90 million glasses later I’m glad I did.” It comes after Patel was accused of a “flagrant violation” of the ministerial code by pressuring a fellow minister in a bid to ensure a healthcare company access to a personal protective equipment agreement ( PPE) worth £ 20million. Labor has urged Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to investigate Home Secretary efforts to influence contract award after being approached by a Tory activist. Patel tried to pressure Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in May last year during efforts to secure the contract for Pharmaceuticals Direct Limited (PDL). His efforts failed after Health Secretary Hancock said the masks were “not suitable for the NHS,” according to a disclosure in a court case. But PDL was awarded a £ 102.7million contract weeks later in July to supply a different type of mask, in which Samir Jassal was also the contact. Jassal ran as a Conservative candidate in two general elections and met Boris Johnson and David Cameron. A spokesperson for Patel said: “The Home Secretary has rightly followed the representations made to him about the vital supply of PPE. “During a time of national crisis, not to do so would have been a dereliction of duty.” However, the Labor Party urged the Cabinet Secretary to investigate Patel in a letter signed by Deputy Leader Angela Rayner and Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds. They said there was “no evidence the Home Secretary had any interest” in the PPE deal until he was contacted by Jassal, suggesting she did. “in favor of her friend”. “This would represent a flagrant and flagrant violation of the ministerial code,” they concluded.







