Agriculture remains a pillar – Processnews.id

The climatic factor, more favorable than last year, has led to an increase in the production of the food, fruit and vegetable sectors.

There are sixsectors that recorded positive growth, including the agricultural sector. This sector has consistently grown 2.95% in the first quarter of 2021. This achievement is certainly good news. The reason is that when the Indonesian economy, if not the entire world, bleeds from the Covid-19 epidemic, the agricultural sector continues to grow positively.

Head of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Kecuk Suhariyanto said this achievement was certainly very encouraging. Indeed, 30% of the Indonesian workforce works in this sector.

According to him, during the 2020 pandemic, the agricultural sector was one of the seven sectors that continued to grow positively. In fact, this growth has occurred in almost every sub-sector. The food crops sub-sector in the first quarter grew by double-digit 10.32 percent, he said.

Suharyanto said weather factors and the change in the main rice harvest season were the factors driving this growth. The peak harvest was in April, but this year moved to March to enter the first quarter.

Not only the subsector of food crops, horticulture also increased by 3.02 percent. This was also supported by the weather, more favorable than last year, which led to an increase in the production of fruits and vegetables.

In addition, Suhariyanto explained, in the livestock sub-sector, the strong domestic demand, especially for the production of chickens and eggs, as well as the optimization of production have also resulted in livestock growth of 2.48 percent.

Meanwhile, the real estate sub-sector grew 2.17%. According to him, the growth of this sub-sector is supported by the National Action Plan for Sustainable Palm Oil (RAN-KSB) and an increase in palm oil prices. As part of this performance, the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo welcomes this positive achievement.

Proud success

Of course, this achievement is very encouraging. The reason is that when the success of Covid-19 prevented other sectors from growing significantly, if not less, the sectorsAgriculturekeep growing positively.

Recently, President Joko Widodo visited the rice harvesting event in Kanigoro village, Pagelaran district, Malang Regency, East Java on Thursday (4/29/2021). There, the president had a dialogue with local farmers, who are on average capable of producing a maximum of eight tonnes of unhulled rice per hectare. “Today I was in Malang to see the harvest and planting. I will also look at the mills and I want to make sure that the rice production from the existing crop can really meet the needs of the people, ”said President Jokowi, accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

According to the president, the success of this year’s harvest and planting will determine the detailed calculation of the population’s needs. So, he said, in the future, Indonesia does not need to import or depend on other countries.

For information, Malang is one of the districts with great potential in the agricultural sector, especially in food crops. In detail, as of April 2021, Malang Regency has a potential rice harvest area of ​​up to 6,441 hectares with an estimated production of 45,774 tons of GKG.

From the above description, it is undeniable that the agricultural sector is now a mainstay of the economy of this nation. Imagine, citing data from the BPS, national economic growth in the second and third quarters of 2020 contracted quite deeply, minus 5.32% and 3.49%. But on the other hand, the agricultural sector continues to grow.

In the second quarter of 2020, the agricultural sector experienced the strongest growth with 2.19 percent. Then in the third quarter of 2020, only agricultural GDP experienced positive growth of 2.15%. Likewise in the first quarter of 2021. The agricultural sector grew by 2.95 percent. It could be that due to the agricultural sector that still dominates the structure of Indonesia’s GDP, the Indonesian economy has not collapsed too deeply.

Of course, we have to thank the Ministry of Agriculture headed by Syahrul Yasin Limpo, as the ministry has played a role in stabilizing the Indonesian economy by maintaining positive growth in the agricultural sector.