Joe Biden aides describe president as having a ‘short fuse’ but he never breaks out in fits of rage like Donald Trump, report says





Joe Biden’s aides say he has little patience for advisers who can’t answer his many questions. According to the New York Times, Biden has hung up on people if he thinks they’re wasting time. But he never breaks out in rage like Trump did and often displays “unexpected warmth,” they say.

President Joe Biden is “obsessed with the details” and “will snap often” if advisers do not answer his many questions, The New York Times reported Friday.

In a new in-depth portrait from The Times, more than a dozen former and current staff paint a portrait of a president who takes his time in the decision-making process, making sure he gets the opinions of all. sides before reaching a conclusion.

“He has sort of a mantra, ‘You can never give me too many details,’ ” Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told The Times. impatience, ”The Times reported.

According to many people who interact with him regularly, the president has a “short fuse” and will often cut people off if they don’t prepare in as much detail as possible. Three advisers who work closely with the president cited several instances where Biden hung up the phones on people he said were wasting his time.

“You get so hyper prepared,” said Dylan Loewe, a former speechwriter for Mr. Biden. “‘I have to answer every conceivable question he can come up with.'”

But most advisers said Biden’s “outbursts of impatience” were nothing like fits of rage, former President Donald Trump reported, The Times reported. Some collaborators said the president frequently displayed fits of “unexpected warmth” and was a caring family man at heart. He often calls or leaves vocal notes for his grandchildren and is back in the residential wing of the White House at 7 p.m. each evening for dinner with the First Lady, Dr Jill Biden.

The Times article also describes Biden’s eating routine and his food and drink preferences.

Christopher Freeman, a caterer who worked for Biden when he was vice president, told The Times food staff were asked not to serve leafy greens at public events because Biden did not want to be photographed with bits of green in the teeth. .

