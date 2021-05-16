Chinese space agency wins back shots after March Apple Daily triumph

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the United States National Space Agency were among those sending congratulatory messages after China successfully landed an unmanned spacecraft on the surface of Mars.

China became the third country to make a successful landing on the planet, after the United States and the Soviet Union, when the Zhurong robot made its descent in the early hours of Saturday.

The craft landed at its pre-selected location in the southern part of Utopia Planitia in the northern hemisphere of Mars, China’s National Space Administration said.

After the confirmation of the successful landing, the Beijing control center was filled with cheers and applause, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The landing left a Chinese mark on Mars for the first time. This is another historic advance in the development of China’s space industry, Xi said in a congratulatory message reported by Xinhua.

Thanks to your courage in the face of challenges and in the pursuit of excellence, China is now one of the leading countries in planetary exploration.

Two interdisciplinary research teams from Hong Kong Polytechnic University participated in the project, working on topographic surveys and assessments of the surface of Mars.

Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator in the Science Mission Directorate of the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, congratulated his Chinese counterparts on the success of their mission.

Together with the global scientific community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to the understanding of humanity on the Red Planet, Zurbuchen tweeted.

Zhurong was launched in July 2020 from Hainan Island. Its landing site, the Utopia Planitia, is approximately 3,300 kilometers in diameter and is the same area where a NASA probe came to rest in September 1976.

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover also launched in July 2020 and made a successful landing on the planet in February this year.

