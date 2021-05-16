Donald Trump calls 2020 presidential election ‘crime of the century’





Donald Trump called the 2020 presidential election the crime of the century on Saturday, even as Republican leaders scrambled to dodge the fallout from the violent insurgency on the U.S. Capitol that supporters of the former president waged earlier this year.

Trump also criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) As weak and pathetic in an article on his so-called communications platform. He sued former Vice President Mike Pence for his lack of courage to reverse the results of the election, which Joe Biden won.

Screen Shot / Donald J. Trump’s Blog

If Pence and McConnell had reinstalled Trump as head of the nation, right now we would have a Republican President who VETOING the horrific socialist bills that pass quickly through Congress, including open borders, high taxes, massive regulations , And many more. ! Trump wrote.

There are no open borders. Taxes have not been raised, although Biden plans to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 25% to 28% after Trump arranged to reduce the corporate tax rate by 40% . It is not known which massive regulations Trump was referring to.

Trump also claimed that the pre-election polls were rigged. He argued that his supporters didn’t bother to vote because the polls made him look like such an incredible winner or the polls made him look like such a stunning loser that his supporters didn’t think he was worth it. to vote. The position that there weren’t enough of his supporters to vote would apparently contradict Trump’s claims that the ballots were somehow miscounted.

The latest rant on the election results comes at a difficult time for the straddling Republican leaders, both of whom have fueled the big lie that the election was rigged and somehow denied its existence.

I don’t think anyone is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Said Wednesday, after he and other congressional leaders met Biden. I think it’s over. Were sitting here with the president today.

However, several Republicans have indeed continued to undermine the legitimacy of the Democratic presidential election.

House Republicans on Wednesday voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) From her leadership role after refusing to accept Trump’s lies about the election. The rhetoric of former presidents over voter fraud prompted rioters to storm the Capitol on January 6.

Rep. Ted Budd (RN.C.) said Biden was legitimately elected, but added in a dig that we need to make sure we have uncontested elections going forward.

And Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) Tried to deny that the Capitol Riot happened. There was no insurgency, he said last week. He also described the violent behavior of the rioters as a normal tourist visit to the Capitol.

Representative Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) Called the rioters peaceful patriots.

