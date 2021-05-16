Florida court clerk plans indictment of Trump, legal experts calling speculation absurd Associated Press





PALM BEACH, Florida Court clerk Joe Abruzzo reiterated on Friday that he had been involved in discussions outlining contingency plans in the event that former President Donald Trump is charged while in Florida , even as legal experts deemed the speculation premature if not “absurd”.

In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, following a nationwide television broadcast by CNN, Abruzzo insisted that the “unprecedented” possibility of a former US president of being criminally charged requires thought and planning on the part of local officials.

This is unprecedented and unexplored territory, which is why initial preparation and conversations are extremely important to ensure that the scales of justice remain balanced and flawless, Abruzzo said of the discussions first reported. this week by Politico.

Those talks, Abruzzo said, include how to deal with a request from another state to extradite the former Palm Beach County president if he’s charged while he’s here. Or how to react if Governor Ron DeSantis intervenes in such an extradition request by ordering an investigation into the extradition order.

“A person less known in extradition matters will travel to their home country where they reside,” Abruzzo said. “In this case, the world knows where the former president is. It would be a first of its kind and the whole process could see events that have never happened before.

Abruzzo, a close associate of President Joe Biden’s younger brother Frank, said he had “no knowledge” of a potential indictment anywhere and had only been guided by reports of investigations, especially in New York. Trump is expected to spend the summer at his New Jersey property and not return to Florida, at the earliest, until fall.

With all the variables involved, these discussions, in my opinion, must take place if there is a legal case against the former Palm Beach County President, Abruzzo added.

Local defense attorneys scoffed at both the timing of the talks and speculation about what would happen if Trump was indicted in New York, as well as who raised the issue.

While Politico described Abruzzo as the official tasked with opening a possible fugitive-at-large case, they said Abruzzo’s role as clerk was simply to store court records and added that he was not not in a decision-making position.

It’s not for the clerk to do anything, said attorney Gregg Lerman. He just holds the records.

Lawyers on both ends of the political spectrum said they couldn’t imagine any of the scenarios Abruzzo suggested that DeSantis step in to hinder the process in any way. They said the governor was a Harvard-trained attorney and doubted he would make the unprecedented move to block Trump’s extradition if the former president was charged.

I’ve never seen a situation where the governor of the state of Florida interferes with a warrant, Lerman said.

Like the 50 states, Florida is part of an interstate extradition pact that prevents people from fleeing jurisdiction to avoid prosecution.

This amounts to saying that would the governor want to turn this into a political fight that jeopardizes the interstate pact? said Lerman, who is not a Trump fan. I don’t think he would look very good, except for Trump supporters, far-right sectarians.

Lawyer Michael Salnick, who said he liked the former president, called the whole notion absurd.

That’s what movies are made of, Salnick said. I don’t think the governor would block a legally executed extradition order from another state.

I think it’s crazy, he said. I think it’s another shot at Mr. Trump and I think it’s nonsense.

Lawyers also wondered if DeSantis could block Trump’s extradition even if he wanted to.

Extradition hearings are generally superficial. A judge makes sure that the person arrested is the same as the one named in the indictment. The judge also checks that the paperwork is in order and that the allegations made are legally sufficient.

These are the same guidelines DeSantis would use, lawyer Robert Gershman said.

Moreover, even if DeSantis somehow blocked Trump’s extradition, it would only protect the former president while he is in Florida. He could be arrested if he went to another state.

In most cases involving high profile people, arrangements are made for them to simply surrender, Gershman said.

He could get on a plane, show up in lower Manhattan, plead not guilty, post bail, go home and let the case run its course, Gershman said.

Lerman agreed that someone of Trump’s stature would have this opportunity.

You would think that no matter how tall he was, he wouldn’t want law enforcement to walk into Mar-a-Lago or wherever he is in New Jersey and take that walk when he could quietly make it to. the police, he said.

Renowned constitutional lawyer Bruce Rogow said he read the Politicos story and then quickly dismissed it.

It’s too weird, he said. Too much should be happening for me to even care about it.

