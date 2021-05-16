Propaganda blitz: How China tried to mislead the world with its own Covid narrative







A global survey of affiliated unions of the International Federation of Journalists studied China’s propaganda war to form a positive image of itself and how it used the Covid pandemic to continue this effort.

The investigation, titled “The Story of Covid-19: Unmasking China’s Global Strategy,” focused on efforts to promote Chinese content and influence in local media. He also tried to understand the change in perception of China in countries that received Covid-related aid from Beijing and in those that did not.

Data was collected from countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East and North Africa.

Penetration tactics

Beijing used the existing media infrastructure to sell its story; this includes training programs and sponsored trips for journalists, dissemination of pro-China content in global news outlets through content sharing, pacts with global journalism unions, and acquisition of knowledge. owned by publishing platforms.

Journalists in all countries believed their media systems were robust enough to withstand efforts to influence and “crash” stories. Yet the survey shows that Beijing is reshaping the narrative landscape on a global scale, story by story and nation by nation.

An increase in Chinese content in the information ecosystem is evident from two survey results – one article per day in the Serbian press and fifty Xinhua articles per day broadcast on the agency’s news wire. Italian press Ansa.

At the same time, many resident foreign journalists have been expelled from China. The coverage gap is increasingly filled with state-approved content, sometimes offered free of charge.

Capitalizing on the Covid Pandemic

The pandemic has given China the opportunity to present a generous and human face of itself. All but three of the countries studied received pandemic assistance from China, in the form of personal protective equipment, drugs and treatment protocols. 42% of countries have received Chinese vaccines against Covid-19.

However, in some cases the so-called Chinese Covid aid was actually bought by governments but advertised as a donation, according to the survey.

57% of vaccine-receiving countries mentioned attempts by Chinese actors to shape media narratives about local politics. The figure was 34% for non-recipient countries.

Countries were asked to rate how China’s coverage has changed since the pandemic, on a scale of 1 to 10 (1 being very negative, 10 being very positive). The average score was 5.38. Europe saw the most significant positive changes in coverage of China, with a score of 6.3. North America was at the other end of the spectrum, with 3.5. Disinformation campaign

The involvement of the Chinese state apparatus in disinformation and disinformation campaigns has long been alleged.

Foreign Ministry officials in 2020 tweeted that Covid-19 was brought to China by American soldiers visiting Wuhan for a military exercise. A sustained effort to establish the theory followed, with an active social media campaign by Chinese ambassadors and other officials.

In June 2020, Twitter deleted 23,750 Chinese accounts for spreading such a lie.

In Italy, China was seen as actively propagating the idea that the virus originated there.

Over 80% of countries expressed concern about disinformation in their national media.

