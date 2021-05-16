Turkey’s Prez Erdogan claims Europe as an ‘open-air prison’ for Muslims





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that Muslims in Europe live in what amounts to an “open-air prison” and that Islamophobia is as dangerous as the Wuhan coronavirus. The Turkish leader made his statements earlier this week on a TV show in which he criticized European countries for their “Islamophobia,” saying: “The virus of Islamophobia, as dangerous as the coronavirus, is spreading rapidly, especially in European countries. “ According to a report of the Anadolu Agency, headed by the Turkish state, President Erdogan added: “Europe, where 35 million Muslims live today, including six million Turks, is increasingly becoming a prison in the sky. open for our brothers and sisters. “In many Western countries, especially in France, being a Muslim, living the Muslim way is enough to be a victim of discrimination. Women wearing headscarves, in particular, are the biggest victims of this growing wave of hatred in Europe, ”Erdogan said. The Turkish president also claimed that “racist fascists” attacked Muslims in the streets, on public transport and in other areas “almost every day”. He also referred to a debate between French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin and populist National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, whom Erdogan called “the leader of a racist party”, and said the debate was ” embarrassing”. Turkey Erdogan says Frances Macron needs mind control over her attitude to radical Islam https://t.co/BhgC65lC8l – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) 25 october 2020 Februarydebate shocked many observers as Darmanin accused Le Pen of being “gentle” towards Islam. “You start to show smoothness, you have to take vitamins again. You are not ready to legislate on religion and you say that Islam is not even a problem, ”said Darmanin. Erdogan’s comments come after months of tension between him and French President Emmanuel Macron after the latter decided to crack down on political Islam and Islamist groups following the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty. Erdogan even accused Macron of being mentally unstable in October after the French president defended free speech, just days after Paty was beheaded in the streets by a Chechen refugee for showing caricatures of the Islamic prophet. Mohammed to his class. What is the problem of the individual called Macron with Islam and with Muslims? Erdogan had said, adding: Macron needs treatment on a mental level. In March of this year, President Macron warned that Erdogan and his government would likely attempt to interfere in next year’s French presidential elections, saying: “Obviously there will be attempts to interfere with the next elections. They are written and the threats are not veiled. Macron warns Turkey to interfere in French presidential election of 2022 https://t.co/bQRE7756Bn – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 26, 2021 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email atctomlinson (at) breitbart.com







