Piers Morgan claims Boris Johnson snubbed Life Stories invitation





Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson avoids toasting life stories (Photo: Rex) Piers Morgan claimed he offered Boris Johnson the chance to appear in his series, Life Stories, but the PM refused. The former Good Morning Britain presenter is set to interview Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on his ITV Life Stories series. He is set to explore Sir Keirs’ childhood in Surrey, family life and his time in legal politics, culminating with his appointment as head of the Labor Party last April. However, it looks like Sir Keir may not have been the first choice for Piers’ first interview with a party leader since Gordon Brown in 2010. Piers informed his Twitter followers on Sunday: To those asking if I’ve also invited @BorisJohnson to do life stories yes, sure, but he declined. Our intrepid Prime Minister would rather hide in refrigerators than be interviewed by me, he joked. The TV presenter added: So, full respect to @Keir_Starmer for having the bottle to do it. The upcoming Life Stories episode will mark Piers’ return to screens, possibly for the first time since he sensational left Good Morning Britain in March following his criticism of Meghan Markle. Announcing his early meeting with Sir Keir, Piers said earlier this month: It is very unusual for leaders of political parties to submit to such lengthy personal talks and I am delighted that Sir Keir has agreed to talk to me about his fascinating life. Sir Keir Starmers is more than happy to chat with Piers (Photo: PA) It promises to be a memorable and very revealing Life Stories show. ITV Head of Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe commented: Sir Keir Starmer promises to be a real treat for our ITV audience. Labor has been in turmoil recently, following a weak performance in the council elections in England and the much-criticized Sir Keirs subsequent reshuffle. After: Boris Johnson

The party is still trying to recover from its historic general election defeat under leaders' predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, which was its worst since 1935. Piers Morgans Life Stories is expected to return to ITV later this year.

MORE: Piers Morgan will return to ITV following GMB release with Sir Keir Starmer on Life Stories













