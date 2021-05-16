Busy dealing with conflict in Gaza, residents of Poso send open letters to Jokowi, content makes him sad





MANADOPOST.ID – In the midst of occupied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who deals with the conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Palestine, some Indonesians are threatened. As happened in Poso, in central Sulawesi province, when the nation’s attention was distracted by the Israeli conflict and Hamas terrorists, the residents of Poso lived in fear. Indeed, the Mujahedin in East Indonesia (MIT) committed a series of acts of terror, killing even four innocent peasants. Seeing Jokowi’s indifferent attitude, the people of Poso sent an open letter to President Jokowi, which made him moved. The following is the content of an open letter from residents of Poso to Jokowi Dear.,

President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo. Please prove immediately that the Indonesian government is still capable of dealing with terrorists. We have had enough of the savagery that still occurs in this country. We are very tired of the words: “Do not be provoked”, “Trust the device”, etc. If it’s just words like that, we really understand and we don’t need to be taught because we are still sane. What we don’t understand is:

“Why are the terrorists stronger than the Indonesian government?” Poso, May 11, 2021

Wassalam PDT. Rinaldi Demanik

Poso Regency residents Residents of North Sulawesi urge Jokowi to resolve conflict in Indonesia quoted in Manado Post comment column with headline Indonesian President Jokowi condemns violence in Jerusalem, holy city of Christianity, Islam, Jews, North Sulawesi netizens questioning government attitude Indonesian face to the problem of Poso. Are those of Poso cursed or not? Don’t mind foreign news, write the Tedhy Fee account in the Manado Post comment column. The state alone has not been able to deal with terrorism in Poso, resulting in the death and beheading of one person, Lena Lambe’s account added. Deal with these chaotic domestic affairs first, before dealing with the affairs of other countries, wrote Vicko Kusnan Mw. Please end the terrorism case in Poso first, have mercy on our brothers and sisters who live in fear, wrote Elfira Yunarti. (tr-01)







