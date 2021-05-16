Geopolitics announces the disappearance of the global director general

The writer is a member of the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank

Globalization has benefited businesses in at least one important way: It has allowed companies to travel the world in search of talent. Although it would have been a rarity half a century ago, today there is nothing remarkable about a foreign-born CEO. Pepsi, for example, is run by a Spaniard, Ramon Laguarta. Born in India, Satya Nadella runs Microsoft and the head of easyJet, Johan Lundgren, is a Swede. UK, 46 percent of FTSE 100 CEOs were foreign nationals in 2018.

But the era of the borderless enterprise may be over. Geopolitical tensions are increasing, leaving business in the crosshairs. Suddenly, the nationalities of companies and leaders matter again.

The supposed allegiance of the rulers is to their shareholders, but as the geopolitical confrontation intensifies, the question of national allegiance will resurface. The managing director of a European company operating on a global scale recently told me that he was starting to look at his management team differently, which had been recruited from all over the world. “Can we have peace in the business when the world is in turmoil? All privacy concerns can start to look a little different, ”he said.

Leaders may think of themselves as citizens of nowhere, but a business can be harmed because of its headquarters. This was evident at this year’s Davos World Economic Forum, where the Covid-19 pandemic forced in-person meetings to be suspended. Chinese President Xi Jinping at his virtual audience warned against threats or intimidation towards others, although Beijing has imposed punitive tariffs on Australian winemakers and appeared to pressure telecoms group chief executive Ericsson to lobby for Huawei in Sweden.

In March, after the United States, the EU and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on China for the treatment of Uyghur Muslims, Beijing accused H&M and Nike of “boycotting” cotton produced in Xinjiang. Chinese online maps and retail websites have removed brands and Huawei suspended downloads of brand applications.

Business strategy can also be affected. In an interview in 2007, former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt recounted how, shortly before the Iranian revolution, the government of Mohammad Reza Shah wanted buy a stake in Daimler-Benz. “The Ayatollah was waiting in Paris, and it was obvious that there would be a change of power. . . I found it inappropriate that the pearl of German industry, which was what Daimler-Benz was, ended up in the hands of the Iranians, ”Schmidt said. He asked Deutsche Bank to buy the stake: “I said it was in the patriotic interest that you buy this stake. . . And because they were good patriots, they did.

Similar situations could happen again today. Global boards and foreign-born leaders might be less inclined to help than was the German-led “patriotic” Deutsche Bank in the 1970s. Alternatively, they may think that in the 1970s. 2020, the leaders of Western companies should be loyal not only to their shareholders, but also to the country of origin of the company if this guarantees democracy, the rule of law and a secure business environment.

There is a risk that foreign-born decision makers will have a strong allegiance to their home country, putting them at odds with their company. Take into account $ 1.2 billion The Californian space transport start-up Momentus, which recently separate company with its Russian CEO and co-founder Mikhail Kokorich on US national security concerns. Kokorich had not obtained a license to access controlled technical information or material, according to a Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The fact that some countries do not get along does not mean that companies should discriminate against certain nationalities. But it does mean that they have to get used to a reality in which they can be attacked as national proxies. Business leaders may wish to revise Davos’ global vision of disappearing borders and nationalities.