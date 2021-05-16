COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours – Pakistan





(Karachi) At least 76 people have died and 2,379 new infections have been reported in the past 24 hours across the country, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan’s death toll has reached 19,467.

According to details, 2,379 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours with a 7.82% positivity rate. Of the total number of cases, 4,387 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country currently stands at 874,751.

Meanwhile, 30,402 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 783, 480 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 12,410,924 samples have been tested so far.

Since the COVID outbreak, Punjab has reported the highest number of infections with 324,589 cases, followed by Sindh with 297,078 infections. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 126,614 cases, Islamabad 79,027, Balochistan 23,814 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,417 cases. The number of coronavirus cases in Azad and Jammu Kashmir stands at 18,212.

On May 15, the NCOC decided to allow markets and stores to remain open until 8 p.m. starting May 17.

The NCOC also decided that all interprovincial, intra-city and inter-city public transportation could resume on May 16 instead of May 17. It was also decided to continue to run trains with 70% occupancy in the country.

The forum also said normal working hours for offices will resume from May 17, provided 50 percent of homework remains in place. Advising the public to continue implementing the Covid-19 SOPs, the forum further urged the public to ensure vaccine registration from 1166 before going to vaccination centers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned that a full lockdown would be imposed in the country if the coronavirus situation did not improve.

He said that despite the drastic increase in coronavirus cases, the government was not implementing a full lockdown across the country as it would affect the working class and the business community. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid imposing comprehensive restrictions.

In the meantime, the NCOC had approved the importation of 6,000 metric tonnes of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.

The decision-making body on the COVID situation also decided to restrict international flights to Pakistan from May 5 to 20, as a review of the decision would be made at a meeting on May 18.

The NCOC also called for an 80% reduction in international air operations in the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos