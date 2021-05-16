Turkey eases virus limits as lockdown offers hope for summer season





Sign up here for our daily coronavirus newsletter on what you need to know, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis. Turkey to ease viral restrictions from Monday as new Covid-19 cases decline after three-week lockdown, offering some hope for the key summer tourist season. Coronavirus cases fell to 11,472 on Saturday from a record 63,082 a month ago, though still above the target of no more than 5,000 cases set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he announced the national lockdown of April 29. Most travel restrictions will be lifted, but night and weekend curfews will remain in effect, and restaurants will only be open for food deliveries, according to an Home Office decree on Sunday. The government fears a new spike in infections could lead to a wave of hotel cancellations early in the holiday season, a critical revenue generator for Turkey. If tourists do not return to Turkish beaches this year, the country’s current account balance and lira may be affected. Turkish tourism faces prospect of another troubled year Turkey on Saturday ended the requirement for tourists from 14 countries, including the UK, to provide a negative viral test to enter. But he removed Israel from the list of exempt countries after accusing it of using excessive force against Palestinian militants in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of civilians. Turkey imposes new anti-virus barriers to save summer tourist season Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

