UK braces for major reopening but new variant raises concerns :: WRAL.com

– Travelers to England packed their bags, bartenders polished their glasses and performers warmed up as Britain prepared for a major step out of lockdown on Sunday, but with clouds of worry on the horizon .

Excitement over the reopening of travel and hospitality rivaled concern that a more contagious variant of the virus first discovered in India is spreading rapidly and could delay plans to reopen.

Cases of the variant more than doubled in a week in the UK, defying a strong downward trend in infections and deaths nationwide, won by hard-earned months of restrictions and a rapid vaccination campaign. State-of-the-art testing and an intensified vaccination effort was underway in the areas of northern England hardest hit by this variant.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant, officially known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the main UK strain and will likely become the dominant variant.

It’s not over yet, Hancock told the BBC on Sunday. The virus has just gained a little speed so we all need to be a little more careful and careful.

On Monday, Britons will be able to have an indoor restaurant meal, drink in a pub, go to a museum, kiss friends and visit another house for the first time in months. The ban on holidays abroad is also lifted, with travel now possible to a short list of countries with low infection rates. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following similar but slightly different paths to reopen.

Patrick Dardis, managing director of the Youngs brewery and pub chain, said the interior opening following the reopening of the outdoor patios and beer gardens last month was a big step backwards on the road to the normality.

The weather has been pretty dire and the people are hardy, but we really needed that next step to come, he said.

But hospitality and entertainment establishments say they won’t be able to make any money until they can open at full capacity. This is expected to happen on June 21, the date set by the government to lift its remaining restrictions on COVID-19, including social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said if the new variant causes a surge in cases, it could sabotage that plan.

Britain has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe. But new infections have fallen to an average of around 2,000 per day, from nearly 70,000 per day during the winter peak, and deaths have fallen to single digits per day.

Almost 70% of UK adults have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 37% have had both doses.

Military-backed health officials are carrying out surge testing in Bolton and Blackburn, in the north-west of England, where cases of the new variant are clustered, and contextual vaccination sites have been set up to speed up the vaccination campaign. Across the country, the government is closing the dose gap for people over 50 from 12 to 8 weeks in an effort to give them more protection.

Hancock said scientists are very confident that the current vaccines work against the variant identified by India.

Critics of Britain’s Conservative government say lax border rules allowed the new variant to enter the country. They accuse the government of delaying the ban on visitors from India, which is experiencing a devastating coronavirus outbreak, as it seeks a trade deal with the vast country.

India was added to the UK’s high-risk red list on April 23, weeks after its neighbors Pakistan and Bangladesh.

We shouldn’t be in this situation, said opposition Labor Party lawmaker Yvette Cooper. It was not inevitable.

The government denies that its health policies have been influenced by political or commercial considerations.

Mark Walport, a member of the government’s science advisory group for emergencies, said Britain was at a perilous time and people should be careful with their new freedoms.

My advice is that just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should be doing it, he told Sky News. As much as possible, socialize outdoors, maintain social distancing. If you are going to hug yourself, hug carefully.

