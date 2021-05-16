Column: Chinese President X’s aggressive trajectory of strategic concern

Mahalo for his support of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Take advantage of this free story!

Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and leader of the Communist Party, is leading his country and the Asia-Pacific region on a dangerous course. It has accelerated China’s military strengthening and modernization. The People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) Navy has ordered more warships in the past five years than the United States and all of its allies combined.

The capabilities of warships have also improved. The PRC’s air and missile forces are also growing. This expanded threat of air and naval missiles now exceeds the United States Navy in maritime missile shooters and air power on land.

However, a naval build-up alone is not alarming. Historically, nations build their military might in accordance with their economic and political interests, and Beijing is a global commercial and diplomatic player. However, Xis’ actions demonstrate aggressive intentions.

Politically, Xi is pushing China’s irredentist claims at an alarming rate. It is using Beijing’s extensive military might to intimidate its neighbors across Asia, from India to Taiwan. He did not even spare Peking friendly countries like Indonesia and the Philippines from predatory actions against their offshore territories.

Further afield, the PRC’s fishing vessels have threatened, struck and sunk those of other countries in the South China Sea and massed in economic exclusion zones (EEZs) of other nations as far as Peru. and Chile.

He was pushing India along the line of control until India reacted strongly. Then he resorted to reasonableness, to negotiations and withdrew to come back another day. Meanwhile, the frequency and size of the PRC’s air and naval operations around Taiwan and in the South China Sea have tripled in the past two years. China’s amphibious exercises are on a larger scale and are now conducted at greater distances from the PLAN Marines garrison and normal exercise landing areas.

China’s propaganda and threats against Taiwan and the South China Sea neighbors have intensified over the past four years. For example, PRC military planes breached Taiwans Air Defense Identification Zone 283 times this year, just 20 less than the 2020s total and more than double that of 2019. operations ballistic missile from ship. Beijing is honing or threatening its ability to execute an area denial operation.

In addition, PLAN warships now regularly operate around or near the Senkaku Islands of Japan and the Chinese Coast Guard, and paramilitary maritime militias intimidated Japanese fishermen until the Japanese Coast Guard established a near presence there. permed.

These actions are worrying but become alarming when viewed alongside Xis’ national actions. He consolidated power, crushed any potential opposition from the Party, and crushed Hong Kong democracy in violation of the 1987 Revenue Agreement. He did so patiently and gradually, using threats and clever propaganda to isolate the democratic movement and its supporters. But that is paltry compared to his massive incarceration of over a million Uyghurs and Tibetans for their religion and ethnicity. This demonstrates a disregard for modern standards of international law and human behavior.

Xi must be dissuaded before embarking on any mishap or military action that destabilizes the Asia-Pacific or offers the region a strategic choice for the Hobsons between war or accepting regional domination by the PRC. To prevent this scenario, it will be necessary to apply in a balanced manner diplomatic, economic and military policies and communications with our allies and partners.

Unfortunately, this will prove to be difficult. Xi is smarter than Hitler or any Soviet leader, and the PRC is much stronger diplomatically, economically, and militarily than any former strategic adversary.

Adm. Phil Davidson, former head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, spoke several weeks ago about what we need to invest in to prevent Xi from seeing a strategic opportunity in three or four years. Otherwise, we risk Britain’s Neville Chamberlain’s dilemma in Munich, with Taiwan or the South China Sea serving as Czechoslovakia.

The Indo-Pacific Command will lead the military component of this effort, greatly aided by Hawaii’s strategic location and its people and trans-Indo-Pacific expertise and relationships. The latter can make an essential contribution. Today more than ever, people are at the forefront and whether it is a question of building or perpetuating partnerships, there is no substitute for personal relationships, both individual and collective.

Carl O. Schuster, a resident of Honolulu, is a former sea captain and former director of operations at the US Pacific Commands Joint Intelligence Center.