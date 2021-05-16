75 KPK Employees Fail TWK, Former Executives Ask Jokowi-Mahfud MD For Solutions





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Executive Director of the Partnership who is also a former Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Laode M. Syarif called on President Joko Widodo and Menkopolhukam Mahfud MD to mediate the controversy of the National Insight Test (TWK ) to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). We know that there are 75 KPK officers who are declared not to meet the conditions alias did not pass the TWK as a condition to transfer their status to the National Civil Apparatus (ASN). The 75 employees are now invited to cede responsibilities and authority to their superiors. << Minister coordinating political, legal and security affairs [Mahfud MD] or president [Jokowi] "We must immediately intervene and resolve the issues that have plagued 75 KPK employees so that they are not harmed by a test without a clear legal basis," Laode said in his statement on Sunday (5/16/2021). Laode said TWK should be questioned because it violates a number of things. First, TWK has no legal basis, either according to the new KPK law and government regulations regarding the transfer of tasks for KPK employees and also contrary to the decision of the Constitutional Court which does not require TWK for the assignment employees. According to him, the KPK Perkom No. 1/2021 KPK, which became the legal basis for the detention of TWK, comprised it. Laode also said that from the start, KPK management told employees that TWK should not determine the graduation in the transfer of function of employees from KPK to ASN. He also considered that the TWK methodology used was incompatible with national values. This is because it interferes with employee privacy issues, such as marriage matters and the sexual desires of unmarried employees and even the question of how a person prays at dawn with qunut or not. “TWK appears to be targeting KPK employees with integrity to be thwarted because it has failed many high level KPK investigators and independent investigators who have proven their reputation and independence and target multiple structural managers and new employees who are good, ”he said. For this, he asked the president of the KPK, the head of BKN and the Menpan RB to postpone the inauguration of the assignment of KPK employees to ASN until the fate of 75 people is clear. The reason is, he said, that two KPK commissioners disagreed with the decision regarding TWK. Watch the featured video below: quality content

