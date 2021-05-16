Pakistan in the time of the coronavirus: an interview with Pakistani Minister of Health, Dr Faisal Sultan





Dr Faisal Sultan Image credit: Supplied

It started at the end of 2019. On May 16, 2021, it’s still raging, scary, endless. The global fight against the coronavirus continues with the third wave of COVID-19 causing pain, despair and death in many countries around the world.

In Pakistan on May 15, the total number of COVID-19 cases was 874,751. Patients who recovered were 783,480. The number of people who lost their lives was 19,467. For me, that represents 19. 467 families mourning the death of their loved ones from an illness that does not follow any rule. His infliction of pain and loss follows the rules of his daily changing playbook which becomes incomprehensible just when humans think they have understood its intricacies.

In Pakistan, an eight-day nationwide lockdown will end tomorrow. Health departments continued to work during the lockdown and on Eid Day. Smart locks are being implemented in all high-risk areas in Pakistan, where the number of cases is over 11 percent. According to Prime Minister Imran Khan, a complete lockdown is hardly a viable possibility in a developing country where a large part of the population depends on daily wages for their basic survival. So far Pakistan, mashAllah, appears to be facing the third wave with no signs of overflowing patients in hospitals.

The number of patients who lose their lives varies from day to day. The pain of their families is unimaginable.

On May 13, in Eid-ul-Fitr, the NCOC tweeted:

Total number of tests in the last 24 hours: 39,101

Total number of tests in the last 24 hours: 30,700

Total number of tests in the last 24 hours: 30,248

On March 10, Pakistan began its vaccination program.

On the front lines of the Pakistani battle against COVID-19 are splendid doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical and hospital staff from Pakistan. Their services and sacrifices cannot be quantified. The gratitude of the nations to them is immeasurable.

Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of national health services, regulation and coordination, is one of the main Pakistanis who have been fighting COVID-19 since August 3, 2020, in coordination with the Center National Command and Operations (NCOC). [with the status of federal minister]. Dr Sultan is the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Lahore, and in his own terse description, is an infectious disease specialist and currently the PM’s special assistant on national health.

Working 24/7, Dr Sultan is fully attentive to everything related to the coronavirus in Pakistan. For me, his dedication to his new job is visible in his constant concern for all those suffering from COVID-19 and in his deep empathy for their families.

I asked Dr Faisal Sultan a few questions:

Mehr Tarar: Looking at Pakistani COVID-19 patients, what is the main difference between the Wuhan strain of the 2020s and the predominantly British 2021 strain?

Dr Faisal Sultan: There are no major and noticeable changes between yesterday and today, between 2020 and 2021. But some observations include the fact that the gap is more important this time (which corresponds well to what we know with B117); and a minor change in the case fatality rate (again consistent with what is known).

MT: The common assumption is that the number of people who have signed up for the vaccine is minimal in a country of nearly 221 million people. What is the official number?

DFS: the number of people registered to date [May 11] is 5.7 million. That’s just over 10% of the population open to registration for the over 40 age group.

MT: If the number of people registered for vaccination is low, what do you think is the reason? Is the government information and awareness campaign as effective as it should be?

DFS: There is no doubt that the number will increase. We will do more media campaigns to increase awareness with the expansion of supply and availability of vaccines per month.

MT: Medically, what percentage of the Pakistani population would need to be immunized for Pakistan to achieve collective immunity?

DFS: When about 25% of major urban areas are vaccinated, we will start to see the effects. This effect is incremental to about 70 percent ultimately.

MT: What is the long-term planning when the global impact of the coronavirus does not appear to be abating? What is the latest medical-scientific assessment on the possibility of the coronavirus becoming an endemic disease but of lesser potency?

FS: No one knows for sure, but historically pandemics die out due to a number of different factors. Sometimes this is the alleviation of the severity of the virus, and sometimes it is when large bands become immune due to the vaccine or [having suffered from the] disease.

MT: The fear of more pandemics is more real than ever in 2021. What is Pakistan’s long-term plan in terms of strengthening medical infrastructure, specialized hospitals, properly trained staff and medical supplies, including oxygen, ventilators, drugs, vaccines? Is the current government planning to make a substantial investment? Would the private sector be involved in the process?

DFS: During the pandemic, in the last year, more than 7,000 beds have been added and a 66% increase in oxygen capacity has been achieved, steps without which we would have had to face a shortage at present. It was short or medium term. In the long term, we have remade the National Institute of Health (NIH) by equipping it with a center for disease control and prevention and other important additions to fight pandemics. A new council of high level professionals has recently taken shape and is now operational. Significant investments have been made to increase the workforce through the newly established Pakistan Medical Commission to ensure the introduction of medical specialists with better and higher qualifications. Similar changes are planned for nurses and allied health professionals.

MT: The repackaging of a Chinese vaccine in Pakistan does not amount to a product made in Pakistan, and it begs the question Pakistani virologists, epidemiologists and scientists would ask: Does Pakistan have a plan to make its own? indigenous vaccine?

FS: For Pakistan to have its own vaccine, major investments are needed for the entire health research community and ecosystem. The new NIH has seven institutes, one of which is the Center for Health Research, an integrated structure for the advancement of research. It will fund research proposals. It will take time, but it is doable. And for this to happen, a partnership between academia and industry is needed, which unfortunately has never been seen in our country for research in a major way.

MT: One of the criticisms of viral disease specialists is that technology transfer should have been the top priority in 2020 instead of wasting time dreaming that the worst was over and that there would be no news. more deadly waves of infection. Is this a valid criticism?

FS: No, it is not. Technology transfer and innovation are growing. But you have to understand that things like this don’t happen right away. The current production of vaccine concentrates to other preps is what kept our heads above water in wave three. Other things we have been working on include local fan production and other spinoffs that will be generated. The largest investment was made for coordination and data flow through the CNOC.

These measures may have escaped our media and some of our health analysts, but there has been positive recognition from global bodies monitoring individual country responses. Remember the famous American economist’s comments on the Pakistanis’ handling of the pandemic? [Former US treasury secretary and Lawrence Larry Summers said in CNNs Farid Zakarias October 18, 2020 show: Americas failure on Covid-19 is almost unimaginable. Heck, if the US had handled the pandemic as well as Pakistan, we would have saved in neighbourhood of $10 trillion.]

MT: Another criticism: What is the reason Pakistan is relying on the initiatives of Gavi and COVAX to provide vaccines to only 20% of our population?

DFS: We weren’t just dependent on this offer. This dependence concerned a certain part of the population and was to be supplemented by funds from the Pakistani government. Since COVAX was delayed, government funding was introduced earlier. The delay was just a matter of unpredictable timing.

MT: Was AstraZeneca which finally reached Pakistan as part of the COVAX donation for developing countries produced in the Serum Institute of India?

DFS: The AstraZeneca vaccine we received is from South Korea.

MT: How and when do we expect our economy to be back on track without what opponents call a well thought out and more expansive vaccination plan?

DFS: The plan is clearly thought out and envisions reaching 70 million people over the next few months. The only current limitation is the vaccine supply, but even that will increase over time. We will need to conduct a wider awareness campaign to gain information on immunization to reach all corners of Pakistan once we deal with the current wave of those who have identified themselves as at risk. This self-identification has been generally accurate and concerns people from the urban population, but we will also need to deepen our knowledge in urban areas and other less populated areas.

MT: Moving away from COVID-19, do you think there should be a substantial increase in the number of Pakistans with federal and provincial health budgets more suited to the needs of a country the size of Pakistan?

DFS: Yes. I think a good example is the Sehat Sahulat card insurance, which started with the Khyber Pakhtunkh government providing full medical coverage to all of its population, and the Federal and Punjab governments following suit. This will not happen without a massive investment in health care. We also need to invest more in primary care.

All planned interventions like the Sehat card, improving the functionality of large hospitals, primary care, and advances in prevention will certainly require more resources than the current budgets of federal and provincial health departments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos