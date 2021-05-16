Can the West conceive of an alternative to the Chinese belt and the Chinese road?

Since its announcement by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, the Beijing Belt and Road (BRI) has funneled hundreds of billions of dollars into foreign infrastructure, boosting trade and paving the way for China to forge political ties. and economic around the world.

This massive enterprise – which Xi has dubbed the Project of the Century – has become a mainstay of Chinese foreign policy and a strategic tool for Beijing by deepening its partnerships and strengthening its influence in the process.

The BRI has since been supported by international organizations and over 150 countries – many in the West – because it has widened its reach ports, pipelines and roads to include digital technology, healthcare and green energy.

But a combination of growing disillusionment among partner countries with the resulting projects, room for more investment, and heightened unease over the strategic implications of the BRI could have opened the door to the emergence of an alternative.

Ahead of the Junes Group of Seven (G7) summit in the UK, US President Joe Biden has proposed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put in place a West-led infrastructure plan which would rival China’s flagship product, BRI.

There is a real opportunity right now. The sheer global need for infrastructure investment far exceeds any country’s ability to meet it, Jonathan Hillman, director of the Reconnecting Asia project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told RFE / RL. Even the most exaggerated estimates from the BIS will not meet global needs.

China will be high on the agenda of the June 11-13 summit, which will bring together the traditional group of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and from the United States, as well as representatives from Australia, India and the South. Korea.

The formation of an alternative to the BIS may become more focused as Biden continues his plans to establish an alliance of democracies to counteract China’s growing influence.

Biden said in March he would prevent China to move on from the United States to become the “most powerful country in the world,” and its administration sketched out plans to strengthen collaboration with its allies.

The European Union and India have already signed a connectivity partnership on May 8 which aims to increase cooperation on digital and physical infrastructure, with a focus on strengthening regulatory standards on emerging technologies.





Hillman said now is a good time for advanced economies to offer alternatives to BRI that can focus on providing more transparency for better projects in developing countries.

With their combined resources and growing convergence among the allies on how to approach development, especially Brussels and Washington, Western infrastructure plans could receive a boost that they recently lacked.

The United States is now much more aligned with its European environmental partners, which creates more opportunities for collaboration, Hillman said. There is a weight and a confidence behind these discussions that did not exist before.

A window of opportunity

The current push comes as the developing world grapples with the economic pressures induced by the pandemic and the BRI brand has been tarnished by controversy.

the World Bank says COVID-19 will plunge the global economy in the worst recession since World War II and global infrastructure needs – estimated at $ 94 trillion over the next two decades – remain unmet.

The BIS has also been weakened in recent years with questions about the commercial value of many of its projects, growing debt concerns over troubled lending practices, and concerns that the initiative is a vector. Chinese control.

Montenegro asked the European Union in April for help repaying a $ 1 billion Chinese loan for an ongoing highway project in the tiny Balkan country.

Debt and transparency issues also surfaced in May when Hungary announced a $ 1.5 billion loan to build a Chinese university. This follows a controversial government decision in April 2020 to keep all details ranked around $ 1.9 billion borrowed from China for a rail project from Budapest to Belgrade.

Wider disagreements were expressed over the terms of agreements for BRI projects, which, according to a recent study of 100 Chinese contracts by the Center for Global Development, contained only restrictive confidentiality requirements and covenants that could allow entities Chinese authorities to influence the policies of debtor countries.

WATCH: Plans for Chinese university in Hungary raise concerns over influence

The shine is now gone [BRI], Told RFE / RL Theresa Fallon, director of the Center for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels. Positions vis-à-vis China are hardening and it is a chance for Europe to start thinking more strategically in its own neighborhood and beyond.

The terms of what a Western alternative might look like are still under discussion, but they will likely seek to build on past agreements and rely on a mix of public and private funds.

the The European Union launched a connectivity plan in 2018 and signed an agreement with Japan in 2019 as part of what former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called sustainable, rules-based connectivity from the Indo-Pacific to the Western Balkans and Africa.

The United States also passed the Build Act in 2018, which aims to boost private sector investment in developing countries, and also launched the Blue Dot Network with Japan and Australia in 2019 to enforce the standards for infrastructure projects.

None of the initiatives, however, have yielded much concrete results, raising fears that the West may not be able to offer a real alternative to the state-backed economic vision proposed by Xi.

According to Fallon, Western countries should not focus on Beijing’s equality in terms of the volume of funding, but rather should look to use an infrastructure push to help disseminate higher standards for project execution and to integrate more transparency into contract negotiations.

Just being on the ground is already increasing the leverage on China by forcing it to improve what it offers and be more transparent to be competitive, Fallon said.

A patchwork of projects

As efforts to find alternatives to the BRI gain momentum, they also face growing obstacles.

Western countries currently do not have a centralized point to coordinate infrastructure partnerships. It is therefore unlikely that a unified initiative to compete with the BIS will materialize. Instead, analysts say, all future Western initiatives are likely to remain a mix of separate but coordinated projects between various actors like the United States, the European Union, Japan and India.





Political interest around this is on the move, but in reality, putting together an alternative and showing what it looks like is not yet developed, Andrew Small, member of the German Marshall Fund in Berlin, told RFE / RL. It has been difficult enough for each country’s system to do it alone, let alone get them all to cooperate and coordinate together.

Another potential barrier is funding. While public institutions in G7 countries can step in to provide funding, much of the funding is expected to come from the private sector, which has traditionally been reluctant to get involved in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Moreover, many players are also cautious about setting up initiatives that would be seen as direct rivals of the BIS or anything that could be considered an anti-China alliance.

Rather, said Daniel Markey, professor at Johns Hopkins University and former State Department official, any future alternatives should seek to establish partnerships based on shared rules and standards.

The growth of Chinese national technology companies through the BRI has enabled them to occupy a dominant position in the world and thus enable Beijing to set the standards for many next-generation technologies. Markey said any alternative initiative should seek to focus on critical sectors instead of just investing heavily in infrastructure.

Rather than crafting a direct response to the BIS, Washington’s approach should play on the forces of the United States and its allies rather than trying to beat China at its own game or on its own turf, a he declared.