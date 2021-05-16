Indonesia curses Israel, here are 3 proposals to the OIC regarding Palestine

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi said several items that are expected to be mutually agreed at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) practically on Sunday (5/16 / 2021), discussed the Israeli military aggression against Palestine.

The OIC meeting specifically discussed the current situation between Palestine and Israel. According to the plan, Retno said, this meeting would produce at least several resolutions.

“Currently, the discussion of the resolution is still ongoing. But I can convey some things that have already arisen or we can expect to come out of the resolution,” Retno said, in an official statement after the virtual presentation on Sunday after- midday.

The resolution includes a call on the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to take concrete action against acts of violence and violations of international law.

“And if the PBB DK fails, then SMU [Sidang Majelis Umum] The UN must hold an emergency meeting, ”added Retno.

“We also hope that in the resolution there will be an element of pressure to implement international protection mechanisms or an international presence to protect Palestinian civilians and the Al Aqsa Mosque complex.”

Not only that, there are also calls for the international community to end Israeli colonial acts and racial segregation.

Finally, the reaffirmation of the position of the OIC in supporting the question of Palestine and Al Quds Al-Sharif in achieving Palestinian independence based on two state solution and according to international parameters.

During the meeting, Indonesia also presented three key proposals to OIC member countries regarding the Palestinian issue and Israeli aggression.

First of all, insure the unit.

<< Unity among OIC Member States. Unity among all stakeholders in Palestine. Without unity, the OIC cannot be the driving force behind international support for Palestine. At the same time, the Palestinian people can only realize their ideals of independence if they unite, ”he said.

Second, the OIC must seek an immediate ceasefire.

“I call on each of the OIC countries to use their own influence, to use the influence they have to push for an immediate ceasefire. And all acts of violence must be stopped immediately.”

Third, for OKI to continue to focus on helping the Palestinians gain independence.

In this regard, the OIC should make more efforts to encourage the resumption of credible multilateral negotiations.

“Which is guided by internationally agreed parameters. With the aim of achieving a lasting peace based on the principle of a two-state solution,” he explained.

In addition, Indonesia will join Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam in issuing a joint statement regarding the attitude of the three Southeast Asian countries towards the current situation in Palestine.

Earlier, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a statement. Jokowi said leaders of Islamic countries admit they are very concerned about the situation in Palestine.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack which resulted in the loss of the lives of hundreds of people, including women and children. The Israeli aggression must end,” Jokowi said.

