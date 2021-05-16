Ministers to make decision to ease England’s lockdown on June 14





LONDON (Reuters) – Ministers will take a decision on June 14 on whether or not to continue the final phase of easing the lockdown in England, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, describing the pandemic as under control. FILE PHOTO: Visitors to Greenwich Park sit and gaze towards Canary Wharf financial district as lockdown restrictions are relaxed amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain , April 25, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that Britain would speed up its COVID-19 vaccination program to try to contain a rapidly spreading variant first identified in India, warning that the British reopening could be canceled by the Indian variant. Well, make a final decision for the fourth step, which is the biggest step in the roadmap. Well, make that final decision on June 14, Hancock told Sky News. Any delay in reopening could affect the country’s expected recovery from its worst economic crisis in three centuries and spark further criticism of governments’ handling of the crisis. Britain, which has one of the highest official death rates in the world (127,675), currently has low overall infection rates thanks in large part to its successful vaccine rollout. Official data shows that the average daily infection over seven days is around 2,200 and that nearly 70% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. The UK government manages the lockdown restrictions for England, while the decentralized authorities in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland make their own decisions. In England, the last of four steps in removing lockdown restrictions in place since early January is slated for June 21 and could drop social distancing measures altogether. The third phase of planned easing begins on Monday. Among other measures, people will be able to kiss again and pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers inside. The entire pandemic is currently under control, Hancock told the BBC. But the Indian variant, it seems, is more easily passed from person to person and so care should be taken. Hancock dismissed criticism from political opponents that the government had been too slow to close its borders to arrivals from India as cases escalated. He said the decision was made before the variant was officially designated as of concern. The minister said there were just over 1,300 cases of the Indian variant in Britain and initial data showed vaccines should still be effective against this variant. There is new very early data coming from the University of Oxford, and I would like to point out that this is from the labs, it is not clinical data, and it is very early, but it gives us a certain degree of confidence. that the vaccines work against this Indian. variant, Hancock said. He said five people who received their first dose of the vaccine were hospitalized with the Indian variant and one – whom he described as fragile – was hospitalized after receiving both doses. Reporting by William James; Edited by David Clarke and David Goodman

