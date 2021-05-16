As the controversy over Articles 370 and 35A deepens





In an interview with a private Pakistani TV station on May 8, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took a different stance on the country’s centuries-old stance on Jammu and Kashmir by stating that the removal of the article 370 which gives special status to the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir can be qualified as New Delhi’s “ internal problem ” while the real source of concern for Islamabad is article 35-A which protects the demographic status of the occupied region by prohibiting Indian residents from buying property, obtaining domicile and voting. in the elections. Later, in a May 10 tweet, Qureshi attempted to assuage his stance on Article 370 by labeling occupied Jammu and Kashmir as disputed territory in need of resolution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Immediately after his interview, the PML-N launched a fierce attack on the Foreign Minister, accusing him of turning around on Article 370 when he and Prime Minister Imran Khan had, by several times, opposed to the revocation of section 370 by the Indian. State under cover of the law on the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir of August 5, 2019. PPP senator Sherry Rehman also criticized the position of the Minister of Foreign Affairs on article 370 and called it a departure from Pakistan’s principled position on occupied Jammu and Kashmir because said article gave rise to Article 35-A.

What is Article 370 and how it is different from Article 35-A and how India, by revoking these two Articles, not only absorbed occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union, but also opened floodgates for non-Muslim colonization, especially in the Muslim-dominated region. Kashmir Valley? Why has Foreign Minister Qureshi downplayed the importance of Section 370 and called for Section 35-A to be reinstated? Historically and factually, Section 370 came into effect in 1949, which exempted the state of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian constitution. This article, according to Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who is referred to as the Lion of Kashmir and the first Prime Minister of J&K, has become the basis of the relationship between Indian State and J&K State. This article allowed the region administered by India to make its own laws in all areas except finance, defense, foreign affairs and communications.

Likewise, Section 370 established a separate constitution and separate flag and denied property rights in the region to outsiders, which meant that residents of the state lived under different laws from the rest of the country in areas such as as property and citizenship. This was the special status accorded to Indian-occupied J&K in 1949, which diminished over time. The Prime Minister has been replaced by the Chief Minister and the President by the Governor. With each passing day, the erosion of the Section 370 writ led to direct control of Indian state-occupied J&K, much like since the 1970s governor’s government was imposed by New Delhi. As a result, Section 370, which granted special status to occupied J&K compared to other Indian states, became a piece of paper that was ultimately revoked by the Modi regime on August 5, 2019.

With regard to Section 35-A, it was introduced by a Presidential Decree in 1954 to maintain the old provisions of the Territory Regulation under Section 370 of the Indian Constitution and enabled the Local Legislature of the Territory contested to define permanent residents of the Region. It prohibited foreigners from permanently settling in the occupied territory, buying land there, obtaining local government jobs and security scholarships. The article, known as the Permanent Residents Act, also prohibits female residents of the occupied region from the right to property if they marry someone outside the state. The provision also extends to the children of these women.

By analyzing Articles 370 and 35-A, it becomes clear that the former was the essential source of legitimacy that India was deriving while keeping its association with J&K occupied and its importance cannot be relegated. This article therefore cannot be characterized as an internal Indian matter because, as Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of the occupied J&K, rightly said, by repealing article 370, India lost its status. legal and legitimate in the disputed territory. She claimed that after the revocation of Article 370, the Kashmiris are not required to maintain their association with India and without rescinding the acts of August 5, 2019 of the Modi regime, things cannot be normalized. Foreign Minister Qurreshi downplayed the importance of Article 370 by calling it an “ internal matter ” of India while calling the revocation of Article 35-A a major source of conflict due to the demographic changes the Indian state is undertaking in the occupied J&K by issuing thousands of certificates of domicile. , condescending colonization of non-locals at J&K, trying to turn the Muslim majority in the occupied Kashmir valley into a minority.

The controversy over Articles 370 and 35-A must be viewed from two main angles, as follows.

First, while Article 370, which granted special status to J&K in the Indian Union, was seriously violated, Article 35-A remained intact. During the election campaign, the alliance led by the BJP and Shiv Sena pledged to remove these two articles. Foreign Minister Queshi was right when he called the revocation of Article 35-A a major development because of the subsequent policy of New Delhi which favored the settlement of non-Muslims in the Kashmir valley; the issuance of thousands of homes since August 2019 to non-locals; and illegal occupation of land to transform the demographic complexion, especially in the predominantly Muslim valley of Kashmir. If Section 370 has been challenged in the Indian Supreme Court, the revocation of Section 35-A is implemented by the Modi regime led by the BJP.

Second, isn’t it a reality that almost two years have passed since India repealed Articles 370 and 35-A and absorbed the occupied J&K in the Indian Union and no convincing voice in the international level has protested against such illegal acts? The Modi regime – despite coming under attack for its mismanagement of the pandemic crisis – has maintained the lockdown of Kashmir and continued siege and search operations and extrajudicial killings in Kashmir, and does not appear under any pressure to cancel its August 5, 2019. proceedings. Prime Minister Imran and Foreign Minister Qureshi can continue to remind India that any normalization process can only take place if New Delhi reverses the unilateral acts of August 5, 2019, but the situation on the ground has failed. not changed and there is no positive indication. transformation of India’s position on J&K. When Pakistan calls for the reinstatement of Section 370, why did the Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the mentioned television interview, call it India’s internal affair? How can he eat his own words when there is documentary proof of what he said about section 370?

It appears that Pakistan’s Kashmir policy is still shrouded in confusion and various voices can be heard from the government side. Furthermore, when the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs say that Pakistan does not want the settlement of the Kashmir conflict to be in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council, they are not in a position to say how this is done. possible. And when the Prime Minister says that normalization of relations with India can only take place if New Delhi reverses its acts of August 5, 2019, in which case, he is unable to say how it will be achieved. Therefore, the controversy over Articles 370 and 35-A must be understood in the context of India’s unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and Pakistan’s inability to prevent the absorption of J&K into the Indian Union.

Posted in The Express Tribune, May 16, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily articles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos