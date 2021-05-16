President Joko Widodo Strongly Condemns Israel’s Military Aggression





Jakarta – Once again, President Joko Widodo has stressed that the Israeli aggression against Palestine, which has left hundreds of people dead, must be stopped. The president through his official Twitter account, @jokowi, Saturday (5/15/2021) at 3:26 p.m. WIB, stressed that Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli military action. “Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack which resulted in the loss of the lives of hundreds of people, including women and children. The Israeli aggression must be stopped, ”he wrote on Twitter. Indonesian government officials In recent days, I have spoken with the President of Turkey, Yang Dipertuan Agong Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Singapore, the President of Afghanistan, Sultan Brunei Darussalam and the Prime Minister of Malaysia (05/15) Jokowi said that in recent days he has spoken to a number of senior government officials, including the President of Turkey, Yang Dipertuan Agong Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Singapore, the President of Afghanistan, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and the Prime Minister of Malaysia to discuss the matter. “We talked about global developments, including the follow-up to the ASEAN #ALM leaders meeting, developments in Afghanistan and the dire situation in Palestine,” he explained on Twitter. Previously, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi admitted that he was active in contacting the foreign ministers of a number of countries to discuss several issues, especially regarding the condition of Palestine which was under pressure. from Israel. Through his official Twitter account, @Menlu_RI, on Saturday (5/15/2021), Retno admitted to speaking today with Dato ‘Erywan Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam. The two exchanged Eid greetings and spoke on a number of issues, including the situation in Palestine. That day, Retno admitted to sending messages to the Vietnamese foreign minister, the Indian foreign minister and the Norwegian foreign minister. All three countries are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. This institution will soon hold a meeting to discuss the problems of the Middle East region, including Palestine. This morning, Foreign Minister Retno admitted to having contacted Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Soukry. “We are both very concerned about the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the potential for escalation and extension of the conflict,” he wrote on Twitter. (RedG)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos