Space Force commander sacked after claiming US military beset by critical neo-Marxist race theory RT USA News





The commander of a US Space Force unit was removed from his leadership role following an appearance in a podcast in which he claimed that Marxist ideologies like Critical Race Theory were undermining the military.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier made provocative comments about “Information Operation,” a podcast hosted by Conservative commentator and military veteran L. Todd Wood. Lohmeier, who commanded the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Participated in the program to promote his self-published book, “ Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military. ” The tome explores the “Neo-Marxist agenda” that he claims to infiltrate the American armed forces. He told Wood that the diversity training he received in the military borrows from critical race theory, which is “Rooted in Marxism.” The officer highlighted the initiatives launched by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin aimed at combating “extremism” in the ranks of the army. He said a brochure he received on the matter highlights the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill as an example of extremism, but fails to mention civil unrest and violence linked to the Black Lives Matter movement. He told Wood he didn’t want to “Demonize” Austin, but cautioned that the way the military approached these matters was divisive.



Lohmeier also criticized the diversity and inclusion programs implemented by the Ministry of Defense. He claimed that military personnel at his base received reading material that referred to the United States as “White supremacist nation”. He further claimed that “Neo-Marxist thought” has prevailed within the Democratic Party, and that the Conservatives are increasingly targeted for their political views and are called extremists. Emphasizing that he only shared his “Personal point of view”, Lohmeier said he believed China was exploiting America’s obsession with critical race theory in the hope that it might gain a “war” with Washington without firing a shot. He claimed Beijing was fueling the internal divide on social media and Chinese President Xi Jinping would love to see the United States. “Rotting like that from the inside.” The Pentagon told media that the Space Force officer was relieved of his post because of comments he made during the podcast, which resulted in a “Loss of confidence in his ability to lead.” An investigation has been opened to determine whether Lohmeier’s comments constitute “Partisan political activity prohibited.”



In a statement provided to Military.com, Lohmeier explained that his sole purpose was to encourage the Pentagon to be “Politically non-partisan”. He claimed the Defense Department said his book did not need to go through a security review before it was published. The disciplinary action against Lohmeier comes amid growing outcry over what some perceive as the military’s misuse of diversity and inclusion initiatives. A new US military marketing campaign dubbed ‘The Calling’ has come under fire for using “Wake up” ideology to paint over decades of US military interventions and adventurism. Lohmeier is not the only military officer to be alarmed about an alleged Marxist infiltration. Earlier this week, an open letter signed by more than 120 retired generals and admirals warned that the United States “Took a left turn towards socialism and a Marxist form of tyrannical government.” Do you like this story? Share it with a friend!

