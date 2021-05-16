Rawalpindis mother-child hospital to open in August





RAWALPINDI:

In order to provide world-class medical services to the citizens of Rawalpindi, the country’s first earthquake-proof mother and child hospital has entered the final stages of completion. The 6 billion rupee project will be inaugurated in August.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid in 2006 on the site of the former TB hospital. The project was supposed to be completed in 2009, but due to the unavailability of funds, work on the project could not start. The project was relaunched in 2018 after the PTI government came to power and 90% of work on the project was completed, with the rest of the work in full swing.

The facility will be equipped with 200 beds, 17 operating theaters and the country’s first nursing home. Prime Minister Imran Khan inspected the progress of construction the other day and issued instructions on the spot.

In this regard, MP Sheikh Rashid Shafique told the Express Tribune that the funds for the project had been released by the federal government. This health facility will be a gift for the citizens of Rawalpindi, he added. Due to the delay in completing the project, its cost had reached 4 billion rupees over the years.

Shafique said the hospital will be inaugurated in August, citing the coronavirus pandemic situation as one of the main reasons for its delay. He said that apart from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, citizens of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Gujjar Khan would benefit. He added that there are many issues to be overcome when carrying out the project.

On the occasion, social activists said they were happy that once the hospital was operational, people would have another state-of-the-art hospital for treatment on their doorstep.

With a growing population and an increasing number of people coming from other areas for medical assistance in Rawalpindi, the garrison town is in need of more health facilities. Last month, the Executive Director of the Rawalpindi Heart Institute (RIC) Professor Dr Anjum Jalal said that due to an excessive number of patients, a new block for the outpatient department (OPD ) had become an absolute must for the hospital.

Prof Jalal said the RIC provided free emergency and OPD treatment facilities to every patient visiting the institute. “The RIC tries not to delay emergency operations. However, surgery dates are assigned based on need, as there are cases where slight delays are not a problem, ”said the executive director of RIC.

He added that the institute has some of the best cardiologists in the world, while cardiologists from abroad regularly offer their services in the health facility. Professor Jalal said the institute currently has a capacity of 304 beds when the real need is for much more.

“There is no space in the current structure because the height of the current building cannot be increased due to the proximity to the civil aviation air base,” he said. “With the addition of the underground car park in the existing car park, it was proposed to build a new building on this space and move the OPD there,” added Professor Jalal.

Posted in The Express Tribune, May 16, 2021.

