Palestine: Three ASEAN leaders call for international community engagement | Malaysia





Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a press conference following their meeting at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta on February 5, 2021. Bernama pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the news you need to know. KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Bruneis Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah today issued a joint statement calling on the international community to remain resolute in its commitment to the two-way solution States for the realization of an independent State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital The leaders who have condemned in the strongest terms the blatant and repeated violations and aggressions perpetrated by the Israelis throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory have also expressed their readiness to support international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East. East. We call on the United Nations General Assembly to convene an emergency session to address the serious developments and propose a unity for peace resolution to end the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people, they said. The three leaders said so in the joint statement by the leaders of Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam on escalating Israeli violence in the occupied Palestinian territory, released here tonight. In the statement, they also expressed serious concern over the illegal expansion of settlements and the demolitions and seizures of Palestinian-owned structures across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. They also unreservedly condemned the gross violations of international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, perpetrated by Israel, the occupying Power, through its inhuman, colonial and apartheid policies towards the Palestinians. in the occupied Palestinian territory. They called for urgent and responsible collective action to ensure the necessary accountability for these violations and called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, to cease attacks against civilians, to take steps to defuse the situation and to do so. respect international law and order. We urge both sides to accept a temporary international presence in the city of Al-Quds, to monitor the cessation of hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territory, they said. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was urged to act urgently and take all possible measures to ensure the safety and protection of Palestinian civilians throughout the occupied Palestinian territory. They also reaffirmed their solidarity and attachment to the Palestinian people, including their rights to self-determination and to the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine. Bernama

