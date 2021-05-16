Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Shahbaz Sharif’s placement on ECL in meeting tomorrow





Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of government and party members on Monday, May 17. try to flee the country because the government has evidence against him.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a meeting of party and government members on Monday afternoon, May 17, at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss several important issues concerning the political environment in the country.

During the meeting, the issue of including the name of PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif on the Exit Checklist (ECL) will be discussed.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also issue guidelines related to the government’s strategy for dealing with the opposition.

In addition, the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine and Pakistan’s role in expressing its support and concerns to Gazans internationally will also be discussed.

‘Shahbaz has no choice but to try to flee’

Commenting on the matter, Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed said Shahbaz Sharif’s name had been placed on the national provisional identification list and was not blacklisted, as is the case. common misconception.

He has not yet been put on the Exit Control List (ECL), he added.

“The Cabinet has approved the inclusion of Shahbaz Sharif in the ECL as he tries to flee the country,” Rasheed said. “Nawaz Sharif still has not returned and now Shahbaz Sharif also wants to leave.”

He said the government would appeal the decision of the Lahore High Court to allow Shahbaz to seek treatment abroad, to the Supreme Court tomorrow.

“There are 15 defendants in Shahbaz Sharif’s cases, three of whom are fugitives,” Rasheed said. “The government has witnesses against Shahbaz Sharif, therefore trying to flee the country is the only option for them.”

Rasheed said in a day or two the government will issue an official notification regarding its decision to list Shahbaz’s name on the ECL, adding that it will also have 15 days to appeal the decision. before the tribunal.

