China duplicated Scarborough accord

It was duplicitous and deceptive on China’s part to violate the 2012 Beijing-Manila agreement in which the two sides agreed to simultaneously withdraw their ships from the Scarborough Shoal, the former Philippine ambassador to the United States said on Sunday. United, Jose Cuisia.

Cuisia said the United States has confirmed to him that China has agreed to the simultaneous withdrawal and that it expects the Asian country to abide by the agreement.

“We had an agreement with China negotiated by the United States, in particular the deputy secretary [Kurt] Campbell that we will simultaneously withdraw the ships from the Scarborough Shoal. It was China that violated the agreement as [former DFA] secretary [Albert] del Rosario said China was responsible for this because we acted in good faith, ”Cuisia told GMA News Online in an interview via Zoom.

“The United States confirmed to me that China agreed to the simultaneous withdrawal on a certain date. However, [Philippine] the ships pulled back and they (China) did not. And we expected China to act in good faith for the simultaneous withdrawal of our ships which was to take place on June 15, ”he added.

Considering what had happened, Cuisia wondered why President Rodrigo Duterte would come to China’s defense despite his breach of the 2012 accord.

“Why is (Duterte) defending the Chinese? Isn’t he the President of the Philippines?” Cuisia said partly in Filipino.

Duterte, who previously called China a “good friend” of the Philippines, claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping told him it was former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio and Del Rosario who ceded the islands to China.

Withdrawn from ships to ease tensions

The former ambassador also explained that they created the agreement to protect the lives of Filipino soldiers whose ships were outnumbered by China during the standoff in the disputed waters.

“We were afraid of losing Filipino lives. Filipino lives are important to us. We wanted to ease tensions as we wanted to avoid the confrontation between Chinese forces and Filipino forces,” Cuisia said, in a Filipino mix and English.

“We have no chance if China and the Philippines have met,” he added.

Cuisia also said they were trying to avoid an incident such as the clash between Vietnam and China at Paracels, where more than 70 members of the Vietnamese military died.

“Why would we withdraw? We wanted to save lives. We saw what happened to China and Vietnam,” Cuisia said.

We are ready to help you

In an earlier Talk to the Nation briefing, Duterte claimed the United States was “all talking” because it failed to help Philippine security forces defend territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea.

But Cuisia said the United States was ready to help the Philippines protect its sovereignty, adding that it would also avoid violent attacks between the two Asian nations.

“The United States is ready to help. They were there, they were ready of course. They wanted to avoid violent and violent clashes with the Chinese. If we were attacked, I’m sure the United States will come to our defense.” , did he declare.

“What the president is saying is, of course, hypothetical, but the United States wanted to avoid a violent clash,” Cuisia added. – DVM, GMA News