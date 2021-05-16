Debt-for-Nature swap program under development, targeting US $ 1 billion in funding: Amin – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Sunday that an ingenious ‘Debt vs. Nature’ exchange program had recently been put in place, targeting $ 1 billion in funding of dollars.

SAPM said there were strong indications of a growing global appetite to support this change in leadership and that Pakistan was recently chosen to pilot an impact-based nature bond – linking debt repayment to quantifiable performances in terms of biodiversity protection ”, declared the assistant to the Prime Minister.

Amin said the current government was taking all-round adaptation measures to deal with the adverse effects of the global climate crisis on the socio-economic sectors of the country in order to achieve environmental and economic sustainability.

SAPM explained that actions taken under the Prime Minister’s world-renowned vision for a clean and green Pakistan included massive tree planting and protection activities nationwide, promotion of renewable energy, shelving of coal-based energy projects, promotion of electric vehicles, mass transit system, creation of new national parks and protection of existing parks and launch of a US $ 500 million green bond for the overall restoration of the country’s ecosystem.

Speaking about the introduction of € 500 million green bonds, he said that during the pandemic, the country made a bold announcement to move away from a coal-based path towards renewable energy by announcing a objective of achieving a clean energy mix of 60% by 2030.

Then Pakistan quickly followed up on this announcement by cutting 2,600 MW of imported coal projects and replacing them with 3,700 MW of hydropower projects, he said.

“Sensing a growing appetite for green and low-carbon investments in international capital markets, Pakistan is set to launch its first ‘Green Euro Bond’ for $ 500 million this month,” he said. he said, hoping it would herald the country’s entry into a growing and environmentally friendly market.

Subsequently, the current government has taken the lead by launching a first exercise of its kind “Assessment of natural capital” to determine the real value of the natural good that it protects and preserves, not only for itself but also for a world. besieged by the growing crisis of climate change and loss of biodiversity, he added.

Malik Amin Aslam said the ambitious green stimulus initiative, launched last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan to support the economic instability caused by the Covid-19 crisis, focused on innovative financial tools to help build sustainable and responsible economic growth and achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience. .

He stressed that the two striking lessons taught by the COVID-19 crisis were, first, that nature operates with limits and thresholds that demand respect, and when crossed, they have consequences accordingly. “As humans pushed back the thresholds of their existence, nature responded in the form of the Covid-19 crisis and unleashed the zoonotic pandemic on humans, leaving the world in shock and awe.

The second lesson emerged with the hope that man’s renewed and enduring relationship with nature was possible, but needed to be supported by political commitment and collective action, he added.

He recalled that in recent months, as many countries struggled to adjust to this new standard, Pakistan had acted with original approaches, sensing a silver lining around confusion and uncertainty.

The government’s green agenda, based on the successful implementation of the billion-tree tsunami (2014-2018), had already accepted the premise that nature-based solutions not only protect and preserve nature, but have also the potential to stimulate another green economy. More importantly, it effectively created the launching pad for a change in the direction of the economy towards sustainable growth, said Malik Amin.

Give the backdrop, the COVID-19 crisis offered an opportunity and Pakistan took the opportunity to emerge from the depression and revitalize a struggling economy with a “Green Stimulus” initiative with two objectives: protect nature and create green jobs, said the prime minister’s assistant.

For the financing of the green stimulus, the climate change ministry has considered three phases, all of which are now in place with specialized financing options, said Malik Amin.

Setting out the details, he said the current first phase was fully funded by “self-budgetary arrangements”, which needed to be recalibrated and prioritized towards green job creation.

As a result, the purely government funded activities, amounting to Rs 10 billion, have already created 85,000 daily green wage jobs across the country in nursery breeding, plant maintenance, forest protection. natural and firefighting activities and we further plan to increase this figure to 200,000 daily wage jobs in the coming months.

For the second phase, the post-COVID-19 recovery, a new “Ecosystem Restoration Fund” platform was also launched to allow voluntary partners (public and private) to credibly and transparently join Pakistan’s green recovery, a he declared.

In addition, substantial support funds of $ 180 million were secured through multilateral partners (led by the World Bank), proving that if the right plan was in place with full ownership, the funds could still be generated, he added.

Malik Amin added that despite all expectations, the country’s first institutional service of national parks is now underway, targeting 5,000 nature jobs to be created for young people who will be trained to become stewards and guardians of nature. .

The Prime Minister’s assistant stressed: “This positive path to rebuild the economy and stimulate sustainable growth, while employing young people, is a pressing need and will enable the country not only to emerge from the economic recession, but also to emerge from the economic recession. better rebuild and build back green. “

