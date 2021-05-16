Trump is not ‘the devil’, but ‘not Jesus either’





Representative Dan Crenshaw said the GOP cannot “excommunicate” former President Donald Trump. “I don’t think Trump is the devil,” he said. “I don’t think he’s Jesus either.” Crenshaw said he wanted to move on from the “drama” surrounding Liz Cheney’s ouster. See more stories on the Insider business page.

GOP Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas said on Sunday the Republican Party could not ‘excommunicate’ former President Donald Trump after being asked if the former president was still a ‘legitimate’ leader party.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Crenshaw told host Chuck Todd that Trump’s relationship with Republicans is much more nuanced than described.

“I think you are not going to excommunicate a former president,” he said. “I refuse to get into that kind of black and white thinking about whether it’s totally one thing or totally another. These are complex human relationships that involve millions of people.”

He added: “I always said, ‘I don’t think Trump is the devil.’ I won’t say that. I don’t think he’s Jesus either. I’m a rational human being about it. I’m going to agree where I agree, and I’m going to disagree where I do not agree.

Regarding the ousting of Representative Liz Cheney as Speaker of the House Republican Conference last week, Crenshaw said he would not “allow this drama” over his situation and the election disputes. of 2020 “engulf” the caucus.

“There’s no point in questioning some of these things,” Crenshaw said. “I say that to Liz, and I say it to [Rep.] Adam [Kinzinger of Illinois]. You are not going to get colleagues who believe in this to apologize to you, to agree with you. “

Crenshaw then said he would rather debate politics and stay away from the recent turmoil in the caucus.

“My Republican supporters don’t ask me about Trump,” he said. “They don’t ask me what he said. They aren’t upset about it.”

