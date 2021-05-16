Politics
Turkey, Greece to buy anti-submarine helicopters | greece, politics
ATHENS – Taking no chances on a roller coaster ride of tensions with Turkey considering scavenging energy into the Aegean Sea, Greece is stepping up its military force to add more weapons, including anti helicopters -submarines.
In an article on Greece’s decision to beef up its arsenal while adding international allies against threats of Turkish aggression, the US Naval Institute News noted that the approach of combining diplomacy and military might was a deterrent. .
Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that “the acquisition of high-end weapon systems” would include the purchase of the anti-sub helicopters and the modernization of four frigates already in the Hellenic Navy and American F-16s in the Air Force.
German-made submarines in Greece are an advantage over Turkey as they are virtually undetectable, but Turkey has decided to counter that with a plan to purchase German submarines.
Germany, which has lucrative arms deals with Turkey and is home to 2.744 million people of Turkish descent, has blocked Greece’s call for sanctions against Turkey’s plans to search for energy in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.
Greece is “reorganizing all of our armed forces,” while updating its defense agreement with the United States, and will modernize its northern port of Alexandroupolis near the Turkish border, USNI noted.
Panagiotopoulos said the port will become a transport hub in the Balkans and a logistics base for Black Sea operations for NATO – Turkey and Greece are part of the defense alliance which refused to intervene in the dilemma.
He said elements of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division recently used the facilities as part of Exercise Defender Europe 21.
“Our aspiration is to do [the port and the mutual defense agreement] even better, ”he told an online forum of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the report added.
Work at the port will include extending jetties to accommodate larger ships and expanding its fuel storage facilities and other works will involve rail, road and pipeline connections to the rest of Europe as the Greece continues to build its army during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a staggering economy.
Defense chief called the US Navy base at Souda Bay in Crete a “crown jewel” of regional naval facilities for the US and NATO because it can accommodate aircraft carriers Americans – as it did in March, with the arrival of the USS Dwight. D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) – and other large warships.
The former ruling radical left SYRIZA wanted to end this relationship, have no US military presence in Greece and wanted to get Greece out of NATO before former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on all these vows, as he did so by promising to end austerity measures linked to international bailouts. .
He described Greece as the US and NATO’s “anchor state” in the Eastern Mediterranean, although Turkey is drilling oil and gas in the sea off Cyprus, ignoring soft sanctions from the European Union.
“I would say that we are extremely active” in security operations “in the unstable Eastern Mediterranean,” Panagiotopoulos said at the forum, including participating in joint and combined exercises like the Defender series and upholding the commitment of the Greece towards NATO to modernize its forces. after Russia captured Crimea in 2014.
He said that for the Greeks, what makes the Eastern Mediterranean particularly “volatile” are Turkey’s “neo-Ottoman” ambitions, which threaten not only Greece but also the integrity of NATO, a- he said, Turkey having acquired a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. which could be used against Greece and jeopardize the defense alliance.
He said Greece sent part of its fleet off the island of Kastellorizo after Turkey sent an energy research vessel and warships there as part of a research plan for oil and gas off the Greek islands, which threatened conflict.
“We will continue to comply with international law, not gunboat diplomacy” to settle disputes with Turkey, said Panagiotopoulos, stressing that NATO was trying to lower the tension, although that did not work. .
Panagiotopoulos said that “our strategic goal has never been to isolate Turkey” but its actions and “belligerent border rhetoric”, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he openly covets the return islands ceded to Greece in the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923 which Turkey does not recognize. unless invoked to his advantage.
“We want Turkey to be part of the program” of regional cooperation that Greece has established with Cyprus, Israel, Arab states, Egypt and Libya through new economic and diplomatic agreements, he said. .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]