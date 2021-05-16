Turkey, Greece to buy anti-submarine helicopters | greece, politics

ATHENS – Taking no chances on a roller coaster ride of tensions with Turkey considering scavenging energy into the Aegean Sea, Greece is stepping up its military force to add more weapons, including anti helicopters -submarines.

In an article on Greece’s decision to beef up its arsenal while adding international allies against threats of Turkish aggression, the US Naval Institute News noted that the approach of combining diplomacy and military might was a deterrent. .

Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said that “the acquisition of high-end weapon systems” would include the purchase of the anti-sub helicopters and the modernization of four frigates already in the Hellenic Navy and American F-16s in the Air Force.

German-made submarines in Greece are an advantage over Turkey as they are virtually undetectable, but Turkey has decided to counter that with a plan to purchase German submarines.

Germany, which has lucrative arms deals with Turkey and is home to 2.744 million people of Turkish descent, has blocked Greece’s call for sanctions against Turkey’s plans to search for energy in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece is “reorganizing all of our armed forces,” while updating its defense agreement with the United States, and will modernize its northern port of Alexandroupolis near the Turkish border, USNI noted.

Panagiotopoulos said the port will become a transport hub in the Balkans and a logistics base for Black Sea operations for NATO – Turkey and Greece are part of the defense alliance which refused to intervene in the dilemma.

He said elements of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division recently used the facilities as part of Exercise Defender Europe 21.

“Our aspiration is to do [the port and the mutual defense agreement] even better, ”he told an online forum of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the report added.

Work at the port will include extending jetties to accommodate larger ships and expanding its fuel storage facilities and other works will involve rail, road and pipeline connections to the rest of Europe as the Greece continues to build its army during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a staggering economy.

Defense chief called the US Navy base at Souda Bay in Crete a “crown jewel” of regional naval facilities for the US and NATO because it can accommodate aircraft carriers Americans – as it did in March, with the arrival of the USS Dwight. D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) – and other large warships.

The former ruling radical left SYRIZA wanted to end this relationship, have no US military presence in Greece and wanted to get Greece out of NATO before former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on all these vows, as he did so by promising to end austerity measures linked to international bailouts. .

He described Greece as the US and NATO’s “anchor state” in the Eastern Mediterranean, although Turkey is drilling oil and gas in the sea off Cyprus, ignoring soft sanctions from the European Union.

“I would say that we are extremely active” in security operations “in the unstable Eastern Mediterranean,” Panagiotopoulos said at the forum, including participating in joint and combined exercises like the Defender series and upholding the commitment of the Greece towards NATO to modernize its forces. after Russia captured Crimea in 2014.

He said that for the Greeks, what makes the Eastern Mediterranean particularly “volatile” are Turkey’s “neo-Ottoman” ambitions, which threaten not only Greece but also the integrity of NATO, a- he said, Turkey having acquired a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. which could be used against Greece and jeopardize the defense alliance.

He said Greece sent part of its fleet off the island of Kastellorizo ​​after Turkey sent an energy research vessel and warships there as part of a research plan for oil and gas off the Greek islands, which threatened conflict.

“We will continue to comply with international law, not gunboat diplomacy” to settle disputes with Turkey, said Panagiotopoulos, stressing that NATO was trying to lower the tension, although that did not work. .

Panagiotopoulos said that “our strategic goal has never been to isolate Turkey” but its actions and “belligerent border rhetoric”, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he openly covets the return islands ceded to Greece in the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923 which Turkey does not recognize. unless invoked to his advantage.

“We want Turkey to be part of the program” of regional cooperation that Greece has established with Cyprus, Israel, Arab states, Egypt and Libya through new economic and diplomatic agreements, he said. .