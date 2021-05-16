AAP admits pasting posters critical of PM Narendra Modi

In the context of the arrest of a few people by the Delhi police for their alleged role in pasting posters criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi party admitted on Sunday that its members had put the said posters in various parts of the country. the national capital.

Alleging that many AAP members had been taken into custody by Delhi police and many others were being harassed by cops, Chief Officer Durgesh Pathak said police action will not prevent the party to criticize the Center. Pathak added that AAP members will be posting similar posters across the country.

“The AAP is behind these posters. I am behind the posters. Arrest me and our MPs, but don’t harass the poor who put up posters for a meager payment,” Pathak said at a press conference.

The posters had criticized Modi for the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

The development comes as many congressional leaders lead a social media campaign that challenges Delhi police to arrest them over the posters.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, many congressional leaders changed their profile photos on Twitter with the poster asking why the COVID vaccines were sent overseas.

“Stop me too,” Gandhi said in a tweet, sharing a photo of the poster, which read “Modi ji, why have you sent our children’s vaccines overseas”.

Delhi police registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people for allegedly putting up the posters, reading “Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya (PM, why did you send vaccines for our children abroad? ) “, In several parts of Delhi amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

FIRs have been registered under Articles 188 (Disobeying an Order duly promulgated by an official) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant articles, including Article 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Property Act, in various Delhi police districts, officials said. .

Defending the move, Pathak said people across the country were asking the same question and wanting to know why the prime minister and the BJP government exported millions of doses of vaccines to 94 countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, which could have helped save thousands of lives in India.

“People are dying across the country from COVID and there is no space in crematoria and corpses are seen floating in rivers. These lives could have been saved if the vaccines had not been exported “, he affirmed.

There is a serious shortage of vaccines in the country and people are spending hours looking for vaccine locations on their computers. Young and old are running from pillar to post for vaccines but it is not available, he added.

“Delhi police under central government record FIRs and arrest people when they wonder why vaccines for them and their children have been given to other countries by the Prime Minister and the BJP government,” he said. he said.

Several PAA workers from Mongolpuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Rithala and other parts of the city were arrested. In addition, nearly 500 volunteers are “harassed” by making them sit for hours in various police stations in this regard, he accused.

Delhi faces a vaccine shortage, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other PAA leaders accusing the BJP-run center of exporting doses abroad for “image management.”

“Who sold vaccines for our children to other countries for event management?” Sisodia tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government wrote to the central government and two manufacturers, but there was no indication yet on the vaccine supply.

(With PTI inputs)