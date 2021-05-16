British Prime Minister Johnson: British Jews shouldn’t have to endure ‘shameful racism’





Members of the Jewish community pick up their children from the North London school on January 20, 2015. REUTERS / Andrew Winning

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that there was no room for anti-Semitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure “shameful racism”. Johnson was responding in part to a video posted online earlier on Sunday showing a convoy of cars emblazoned with Palestinian flags passing through a Jewish community in north London and broadcasting anti-Semitic messages from a megaphone. “There is no room for anti-Semitism in our society,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Before Shavuot, I stand with the Jews of Britain who should not have to endure the kind of shameful racism we have seen today.” His comments also referred to other incidents of anti-Semitism over the weekend, an aide said. Israeli-Palestinian violence reached its worst level in years over the past week. Read more “Whatever your opinion on the conflict in Israel and Gaza, there is no justification for inciting anti-Jewish or anti-Muslim hatred,” Communities Minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement. UK Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a car convoy in the St John’s Wood area this afternoon. “Officers are conducting urgent investigations to identify those responsible. This type of behavior will not be tolerated.” The Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors the safety of the Jewish community, said the convoy traveled from Bradford in northern England. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos