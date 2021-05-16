‘Imran Khan should stop rendering Sindh land barren by cutting off water supply’: Bilawal





President of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that by reducing the water supply to Sindh, Imran Khan was trying to render the lands of Sindh barren.

Speaking at a press conference, Bilawal said the federal government has failed to ensure equitable distribution of water in the country.

“Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar have faced severe water shortage as shutting down Sindh’s water supply at planting time would be disastrous for rice growing and the textile sector,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal asked officials of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to clarify on whose orders the water share for Sindh had been reduced.

He added that other provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan also have the right to obtain water according to the agreed formula, while any province in the country would continue to raise their voice if his right to water was violated.

‘Bilawal’s propaganda is incorrect’: Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Responding to Bilawal’s comments, IRSA spokesman Muhammad Khalid Rana said that due to the lack of water in the rivers, the water supply in Sindh had to be reduced for a few days, but that the situation is now under control.

Rana claimed that during cotton cultivation in Sindh, more water is supplied to the province compared to Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that ISRA makes decisions on water distribution by consensus of all provinces.

“Bilawal’s propaganda that the distribution of water between the provinces is unfair is absolutely incorrect,” Cheema said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos