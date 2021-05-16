Cheney Says McCarthy and Stefanik Complicit in Trump’s Election Lies





Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Said on Sunday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and new House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik were complicit in the continued campaign of denigration of former President Donald Trump against the election he lost last fall.

“They are,” Cheney told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace, who asked if the two were “accomplices.” “And I’m not prepared to do that. I think there are things that have to be bigger than the party, that have to be bigger than partisanship. Our oath to the Constitution is one of them.”

Cheney was kicked out of the House leadership last week after her continued rejection and rebuttal of Trump’s false narrative. Stefanik, backed by Trump and other House GOP leaders, was elected as his replacement to lead the House GOP messaging apparatus.

Grassroots leadership Republicans have said they want to stop focusing on the past and move forward with attacking Democratic politicians and politicians as the midterms of 2022 approach. McCarthy, R- Calif., Even told reporters last week that he “doesn’t think anyone is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election,” even as Trump released about two dozen statements claiming illegitimacy over the years. last two months.

This weekend alone, Trump released a series of statements promoting false election claims, adding that the 2020 election amounted to the “CRIME OF THE CENTURY.”

In her interview, Cheney said she wished Trump’s passage was possible but that he “continues to be a real danger.”

“What he does and what he says, his assertions, his refusal to accept court rulings, his assertions have continued as recently as yesterday, that this election was somehow stolen. other, ”she said. “You know what he does is make people believe that they cannot rely on our electoral process to convey the will of the people.”

She added that “the millions of people … who have supported the president have been deceived, they have been betrayed.”

Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Echoed Cheney in saying that Trump is the reason executives can’t just pass last fall. Kinzinger, who like Cheney voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, said Trump was the reason several House members denied or quashed rioters’ conduct in a hearing last week.

“You can’t on the one hand say that Donald Trump is a leader, or the leader of the Republican Party who I believe is the leader of the Republican Party at the moment because Kevin McCarthy gave him his leadership card,” you can’t say he’s the boss and then say we have to move on, ”Kinzinger said. “I’d love to move on, but when Liz Cheney, probably out of maybe four or five times in total, just answered questions that the election hadn’t been stolen, then Donald Trump did dozens and dozens of times said so. It’s not Liz’s. fault. “

Elsewhere in the program, Representative Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said it was not an option to “excommunicate a former president” and that he personally refused “to enter into this kind of black thinking and white on whether it’s totally one thing or totally the other. “

“These are complex relationships that involve millions of people,” he said. “And I’ve always said, I don’t think Trump is the devil. And I won’t say that. I don’t think he’s Jesus either. You know, I’m a rational human being about it, OK? And I’m going to agree where I agree and I’m going to disagree where I disagree. And I refuse to let this drama engulf us. “

He added that there is no point in reviving some of these things.

“I stand by everything I have said and done,” he said. “And that’s all I can talk about.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., Echoed Cheney in saying he believes McCarthy would be subpoenaed by a bipartisan commission to investigate the matter. riot of January 6. Democrats and Republicans reached agreement on such a commission last week, and its formation could be voted on as early as this week, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

Among the members of the House who continue to try to quash the rioting conduct, Upton said: “This is absolutely false.” Of Trump, Upton, who also voted for his impeachment earlier this year, said the former president “continues the big lie about election stealing.”

“We’re not going to win unless we add to our base, not subtract from our base,” he said in response to Cheney’s ouster from leadership, which he said left “very disappointed”.

