Retno Marsudi attends OIC meeting on Israeli aggression against Palestine





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended an extraordinary open-ended ministerial meeting of the OIC Executive Committee to discuss Israeli aggression against Palestine, which took place practically on Sunday. “The meeting was organized specifically to discuss the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territories, in particular Al Quds Al Syarif or Jerusalem and also the Gaza Strip,” Retno Marsudi said at a virtual press conference here on Sunday. The meeting brought together 16 foreign ministers and deputy ministers as well as representatives of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). During the emergency meeting, participants expressed their concerns about the current situation in Palestine. The Indonesian Minister encouraged each OIC member state to use their respective influence to end acts of violence and immediately impose de-escalation and ceasefire. The meeting participants also exchanged ideas on various international forums and mechanisms that could be used to help Palestine and ease the current tension. Meanwhile, in addition to holding the ministerial-level meeting, the OIC also held a leaders’ meeting to discuss the situation in Palestine. “During the talks, the President of the Republic of Indonesia also discussed the follow-up to the ASEAN leaders’ meeting and the peace process in Afghanistan,” she said. The Indonesian President, the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam have agreed to issue a joint statement regarding the common position of the three countries on the current situation in Palestine. “And according to the plan, we have discussed at the level of the foreign ministers the publication of this joint declaration this evening”, declared Retno Marsudi. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Israel’s aggression against Palestine must be stopped immediately. “Indonesia condemns Israeli attacks killing hundreds, including women and children. The Israeli aggression must be stopped,” the president tweeted on his official Twitter account @jokowi on Saturday (5/15) afternoon . Jokowi was concerned about the escalation of violence in Palestine and met with several state leaders to discuss the issue. “In recent days, I have spoken with the President of Turkey, Yang Dipertuan Agong of Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Singapore, the President of Afghanistan, the Sultan of Brunei Darrusalam and the Prime Minister of Malaysia,” a- he declared. At least 145 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 41 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since Monday. About 950 others were injured. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed at least 13 Palestinians. At least 10 people in Israel were also killed, and two new deaths were reported on Saturday, according to Aljazeera. Thousands of Palestinian families are taking refuge in schools run by the United Nations in northern Gaza amid the Israeli offensive. Israeli jet fighters bombed a number of buildings in Gaza, including residential apartments and a building housing media offices such as Aljazeera and Associated Press (AP). Read also: Dozens dead as Israel intensifies airstrikes against Palestinians in Gaza AMONG







