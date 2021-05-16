Bangladesh arrests former lawmaker for violence during visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: report





Protests erupted in Chittagong, Bangladesh in March, leading to clashes with cops. (Deposit) Dhaka: A senior leader of the extremist group Jamaat-e-Islami was arrested in Bangladesh for allegedly inciting violence in March during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country, police said on Sunday. Shahjahan Chowdhury, who is also a former lawmaker, was arrested in the Hathazari area of ​​Chatttogram on Saturday and was later sent to three-day pre-trial detention by senior magistrate Shahriar Iqbal of the Chittagong court. “Police arrested Jamaat leader and ex-deputy Shahjahan Chowdhury in the Chatttogram (southeast) yesterday (Saturday), finding his links to the chaos and obtained a court order to question him in custody “said a police spokesperson. He said Shahjahan Chowdhury, who was elected to parliament in the previous quadripartite alliance led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat being its crucial partner, was accused of inciting violence unleashed by the radical Hefazat-e group. -Islam on March 26 under the presidency of the Prime Minister. Modi’s visit to Bangladesh. “We have evidence of Shahjahan’s involvement in the violence and vandalism committed by the Hefazat men on March 26 and 27 during the protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi. He was arrested in cases filed at Hathazari Police Station, ”said the Chittagong District Police Chief. was quoted by the Dhaka Tribune. On March 26, at least four people were killed and several others injured in clashes between Hefazat supporters, police and ruling party activists in Chittagong. PM Modi was in Dhaka then for a two day visit to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Independence and the centenary of the birth of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Hefazat activists were implicated in widespread violence and vandalism in Hathazari surrounding Prime Minister Modi’s visit, including an attack on the local police station. Members of the radical organization based in Qawmi Madrasa have also been implicated in acts of vandalism and arson in government offices. In recent weeks, Bangladesh has arrested dozens of leaders belonging to the Hefazat group. On March 30, police filed a total of six cases relating to the violence, accusing several thousand unidentified suspects. Shahjahan Chowdhury is a former leader of the Chattogram metropolitan branch of Jamaat and a member of the group’s Central Majlish-e-Shura. He was elected member of parliament from the Satkania-Lohagara seat during the BNP-Jamaat alliance government. The Jamaat leader has been charged in nearly 20 violence-related cases at different times. He was previously arrested in 2018 for “instigation” during the student route protest movement, bdnews24.com reported. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

