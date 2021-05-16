Stupid jokes | Philstar.com

Maybe now all the “stupid” people have learned their lesson and won’t be fooled again.

Whoever President Duterte approves as his successor will have to endure the impact of his denigration of the intellectual capacities of his supporters.

The president called “stupid” those who couldn’t understand that he was joking that he would jet-ski to the Spratlys and plant the Filipino flag on one of the features of the group of islands.

You have to be stupid to think that people would be unable to see that the jet-ski, promised during the presidential debate organized in Cebu by TV5, The Philippine STAR and BusinessWorld, was no joke. What people believed was the message behind the joke: This candidate Duterte was ready to vigorously defend the Philippines’ claims and sovereign rights in the South China Sea.

Without a doubt, many of the 16.6 million Filipinos who voted for Duterte in 2016 believed in the sincerity of his promise to uphold Philippine sovereignty.

This promise was broken at the start of his presidency, as soon as we won our case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. After the news broke, the atmosphere in Malacañang was dismal.

The dismayed Filipinos thought that a letter of apology might even be sent to Beijing, or a direct appeal from Duterte to appease the ruffled feathers of his lord Xi Jinping, to promise the Chinese unlimited access to the Filipino fishing grounds in our exclusive of 200 nautical miles. economic zone.

People cynical about the nature of Philippine politics compare election campaigns in this country to sex: candidates profess undying love and promise voters the moon and stars at the height of sex, then forget everything as soon as the act is finished.

Duterte’s take on his jet-ski promise validates him.

Can Filipinos believe in any election promise that will be made by his approved successor?

This insult to his own supporters, his acceptance of all things Chinese, including Wuhan’s COVID virus at the start of the pandemic, the consequent destruction of jobs and livelihoods, and the loss of nearly 20,000 lives (and more) because of the dire pandemic response – people should remember all of this as the leadership change approaches in 2022.

* * *

There must be people who are still wringing their hands over what might have been, had the Aquino administration in 2016 succeeded in reuniting Mar Roxas and Grace Poe, either agreeing to slip into the race for the vice-presidency.

Instead, Rodrigo Duterte, who declared his candidacy in the eleventh hour, won by a landslide, securing 16,601,997 votes, or 39.2%.

Mar Roxas came in second, with 23.45 percent of the vote, or 9,978,175. Poe followed closely with 9,100,991 or 21.39 percent. If they had united, they could have garnered over 19 million votes or 44.84% – more than enough to get ahead of candidate Duterte.

Jejomar Binay, while part of the opposition, actually had some of the Noynoy Aquino supporters behind him and also ate the votes of the pro-administration bets of the time. Binay obtained 5,416,140 votes, or 12.73%.

This time around, with polls showing the president still retains his immense popularity, groups now preparing for the 2022 race see a common opposition candidate as the best chance to beat whoever Duterte chooses as his preferred successor.

* * *

Forging a united front is a difficult start, with Vice-President Leni Robredo’s camp seeing the need to deny that she is preparing to run for the presidency of Camarines Sur province.

The screenplay was announced by fervent Duterte critic Antonio Trillanes IV. The former senator told us on One News’ “The Chiefs” last week that he had been briefed on preparations for the VP camp. So if the VP isn’t interested in being the presidential bet of the 1Sambayan movement, Trillanes said, he offered himself as an alternative.

It should be noted that when the initiator of 1Sambayan, Judge Antonio Carpio, faced the Chiefs recently, he only mentioned two possible presidential bets: Robredo and the mayor of Manila Isko Moreno.

But this, Trillanes told us, was the reason he was only an alternate presidential candidate – in case Robredo decides to seek another post in 2022.

We did not ask Trillanes about his plan B in case “Yorme” Isko was chosen as the opposition standard bearer.

Malacañang’s reaction to Trillanes’ possible presidential election came down to dreaming. In this the palace was perfect.

* * *

Trillanes ran as an independent runner-up for vice-president in 2016. In a field of six, he landed in fifth place behind Robredo, Bongbong Marcos, Alan Peter Cayetano and Francis Escudero. Trillanes, who was only ahead of Gregorio Honasan, won 2.11% of the vote, or 868,501.

In 2022, as in any presidential race, the opposition will need a candidate with strong winability. Trillanes, whose main platform is to put Duterte behind bars, doesn’t have it.

But Trillanes managed to bring national attention to the 2022 race, despite the surge in COVID and the spread of the most contagious Indian variant.

The filing of the nomination papers is roughly five months away. We should start thinking about who might be the best person to get the country out of this abyss we find ourselves in.

Besides Trillanes, Senator Richard Gordon has also expressed his willingness to take a second shot at the presidency. Being president of the Philippine Red Cross, which has performed impressively in this pandemic, has raised Gordon’s national profile.

Previously, 1Sambayan also mentioned Senator Grace Poe. Mayor Isko, who earlier said he preferred to continue as Manila’s general manager, has reportedly weighed his options.

As for the potential candidates allied to the current exemption, you can guess the mood from the statements of PDP-Laban chairman Manny Pacquiao. The senator and boxing icon has made so many critical statements about the administration lately that his own party seems poised to declare him persona non grata.

For the alternatives, you wonder if the Filipinos are ready for a president with a Chinese last name, or if you want the stupidity to be reaffirmed by choosing another Duterte.

Rodrigo Duterte campaigned largely on a murder platform to end the drug threat. Murder and the drug scourge persist. He later threw away the promise of the jet ski.

Just kidding? To be the stuffing turkeys. The buzz in the Tsinoy community is that in the corridors of Beijing, Rodrigo Duterte is seen as a jester, and his foreign policy is a big joke.