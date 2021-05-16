Indiana refugee groups plan to rebuild with higher limits





INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Resettlement groups in Indiana are eager to resume their work with an increase in refugee admissions to the United States that had been reduced under former President Donald Trump.

Organizations applaud President Joe Bidens’ decision this month to increase the refugee limit from 15,000 per year to 62,500. Trump’s lower ceilings have led to the arrival of only 21 refugees in Indiana in the United States. during the six months of March, according to federal records.

Heidi Smith, director of refugee services at Catholic Charities Indianapolis, praised Bidens’ action, even as delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make it unlikely that the United States will admit the full number of refugees this year.

Honestly, it filled me with joy, Smith told the Indianapolis Business Journal of the higher cap. This administration sends a very different message to our country about the importance of welcoming refugees.

The United States admitted around 85,000 refugees in 2016, which was the highest number since 1999, but Trump significantly reduced the admission limit after taking office in 2017.

Exodus Refugee Immigration, another Indianapolis resettlement agency, had helped around 900 refugees a year before the Trumps cuts, which forced him to cut 15 positions in early 2017.

Now we can start planning, budgeting and rebuilding the infrastructure that had almost started to collapse, both in refugee agencies and in camps overseas, said Cole Varga, the group’s executive director.

Bidens’ order added more slots for refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Central America and ended Trump’s restrictions on resettlement from Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Some 35,000 refugees have been authorized to travel to the United States and 100,000 are still pending.

Just over 2,000 refugees arrived in the United States from October 2020 to the end of March, according to the State Department.

Resettlement groups are faced with hiring and training new staff, and coordinating with local organizations and businesses to find refugee accommodation, basic household items and jobs, Smith said of Catholic Charities.

We get a lot of calls from employers wanting to hire our clients, it certainly impacted the business community when that pipeline of potential employees was negatively affected, Smith said.

