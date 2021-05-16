Immediate end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians imperative: Iranian President

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani denounced Israeli barbarism and the slaughter of the defenseless Palestinian people, urging Muslim countries and international organizations to immediately end the atrocities of the Tel Aviv regime.

The Palestinian issue is still the most important and current issue for the Muslim Ummah and there is a need to counter these crimes and immediately end the brutal attacks and killing of the oppressed and helpless. [Palestinian] people, Rouhani said in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday.

He added that Iran and Turkey, as two important and influential countries in the region, should enhance cooperation and make collective efforts to utilize the capacity of international bodies such as the United Nations and the United Nations. Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to deal with the Zionist regime. crimes and acts of aggression.

Tensions have escalated in al-Quds Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza amid plans to expel dozens of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where illegal Israeli settlers seek to take over the properties of Palestinian families.

Addressing an emergency virtual OIC meeting on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Israel’s systematic human rights violations and disregard for international law as The relentless bombardment regimes of the besieged Gaza Strip enter their seventh consecutive day.

Elsewhere in the phone conversation, President Rouhani said Iran had shown its goodwill and paved the way for ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna to revive the multilateral nuclear deal, officially known as the Plan. of Joint Global Action (JCPOA).

Today the whole world, including the United States which has imposed sanctions on Iran, has come to the conclusion that the sanctions and the maximum pressure [policy against Iran] failed, said the Iranian president.

He stressed that the lifting of sanctions, compliance with international regulations and full implementation of the JCPOA is the only solution to the existing differences between Iran and the P4 + 1 group of countries on the nuclear issue.

Decidedly, if the parties to this international agreement, in particular the United States, have a serious will and in good faith, the [Vienna] the negotiations will lead to a positive and constructive result, said Rouhani.

Under former President Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and launched a policy of maximum pressure against Iran, prompting Tehran to take corrective action by gradually reducing its nuclear commitments under the agreement. .

In addition to reimposing the anti-Iran sanctions lifted by the JCPOA, the United States has targeted the Iranian nation with several rounds of additional bans under new pretexts and labels.

Now that Trump is gone, the new US administration led by President Joe Biden says they are seeking to join the deal, but they have so far refused to take meaningful steps to regain the Irans’ trust and return to respect. .

In an excessive demand, the United States says Iran should first resume the nuclear commitments it suspended by resorting to its legal retaliatory rights set out in Article 26 of the agreement before Washington lifts punishments.

Tehran firmly rejected this demand, saying it was up to the United States, as the party that abandoned the JCPOA, to bring the former back to the deal by virtually and verifiably removing all anti-Iranian sanctions.

For his part, Erdogan said the international community must work to deter Israel and the Muslim world must also be united in discourse and action to that end.

The Turkish president expressed the hope that the participants in the OIC meeting would make an appropriate decision regarding Israel’s behavior.